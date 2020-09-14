Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Hope MPs give an unequivocal message that nation stands with soldiers, says Modi

The sessions, this time, will register many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day.

Parliament Session Today LIVE Updates: After a considerable delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 18-day monsoon session of Parliament kicked off on Monday as the Congress and some other Opposition parties prepared to oppose four Bills, including three farm-related ones that are to replace ordinances, and demand that these be sent to the select committee of Rajya Sabha.

The CPM said it will oppose all 11 ordinances promulgated during the lockdown. Its members have moved notice for statutory resolutions opposing these ordinances and demanding their withdrawal in both Houses of Parliament.

The sessions, this time, will register many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day. Moreover, the Question Hour has also been done away with, much to the chagrin of the Opposition. Meeting for the first time since proceedings were halted on March 23, just two days before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have certain Covid-19 protocols in place and a new seating arrangement following social distancing guidelines has been prepared.