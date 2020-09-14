Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Hope MPs give an unequivocal message that nation stands with soldiers, says Modi

Parliament Session Today LIVE Updates: After a considerable delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 18-day monsoon session of Parliament kicked off on Monday as the Congress and some other Opposition parties prepared to oppose four Bills, including three farm-related ones that are to replace ordinances, and demand that these be sent to the select committee of Rajya Sabha.
The CPM said it will oppose all 11 ordinances promulgated during the lockdown. Its members have moved notice for statutory resolutions opposing these ordinances and demanding their withdrawal in both Houses of Parliament.
The sessions, this time, will register many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day. Moreover, the Question Hour has also been done away with, much to the chagrin of the Opposition. Meeting for the first time since proceedings were halted on March 23, just two days before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have certain Covid-19 protocols in place and a new seating arrangement following social distancing guidelines has been prepared.
The session in the Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour over former President Pranab Mukherjee's demise.
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh today gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh. DMK and CPI(M), on the other hand, gave an Adjournment Motion notice over the 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.
The Monsoon session of Parliament, cut short due to the pandemic, will not have Question Hour, during which Members of Parliament ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable for the functioning of their ministries. Zero Hour, during which members raise matters of public importance, will also be curtailed and there will be no private members’ Bill. Protesting the move, Opposition leaders accused the government of trying to reduce Parliament to a “notice board”. In the face of criticism from the Opposition party against doing away with the Question hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the government is ready to take up unstarred questions. Members get answers to unstarred questions in writing, and it is deemed to be laid on the table of the House.
After exploring a number of possibilities, including virtual and hybrid meetings for the monsoon session, the presiding officers of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have decided to conduct a fully physical session. According to the current plan, while members of the Lower House could be seated in the chamber of Lok Sabha, its galleries, the chamber of Rajya Sabha and its galleries, the elders could sit in both the chambers for the meetings. Sanitation will be done between the shifts. Face masks have also been made compulsory for all within the premises. Apart from following basic sanitisation protocols and social distancing in both the houses, the ministers, MPs, officials, mediapersons and others entering the Parliament have to be tested Covid negative. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had said all those entering the premises would have to undergo the test at least 72 hours before the start of the session. Click here to read more.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla began his address by paying tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away recently after a surgery.
The session in the Lok Sabha began at 9 am with the national anthem.
In his address prior to the session outside Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There is coronavirus and there is duty. The MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be held at different times during the day. It'll be held on Saturday and Sunday too. All the MPs have accepted this." He added: "I believe that all members of Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers."
