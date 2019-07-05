Rajya Sabha nod to Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill, introduced by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, allows for the supersession of the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a Board of Governors for a two-year period starting September 26, 2018.

Advertising

Now passed by both Houses, the Bill will replace an ordinance that was promulgated on February 21.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “This is a Bill we are supporting out of compulsion and not out of conviction.”

However, the National Medical Council (NMC) Bill, which has not even been introduced yet, was discussed more than the Bill at hand.

Advertising

Ramesh said that in December 2017, the government introduced the NMC Bill, which was then referred to a Standing Committee, which submitted its report in March 2018.

He said, “This is one example of a Bill which the Opposition is demanding should be brought, and the government is not bringing it.” The Congress leader also appealed to the regional parties who are part of the NDA to oppose the NMC Bill when it comes up as it is in its current form as it would “destroy the state governments’ rights” and is a “recipe for privatisation” of medical education.

Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav said that after the Standing Committee had given its recommendation to the NMC Bill, it was not introduced even as two sessions of the Rajya Sabha passed. He said he was supporting the Bill under discussion Thursday because “if we don’t pass, the MCI will come back”.

Several other parties also had apprehensions about the Bill, which, in the long term will replace through the NMC the MCI and the Board of Governors that Thursday’s Bill sought to establish. R Lakshmanan of the AIADMK said the NMC Bill ought to be discussed, as did TMC’s Santanu Sen, who also asked the government how the Governors in the current Bill will be selected.

Responding to the motion, Vardhan thanked the leaders for their support even if it was “out of compulsion”. He chided the Opposition leaders for “aspersions cast on the government’s intentions”. He assured that the government would bring the NMC Bill “very soon”.