July 27, 2022 2:11:42 pm
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the week for his “unruly behaviour” in the House.
The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of the Opposition, including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended for the same reason. Additionally, four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session.
Follow Monsoon Session Live Updates here
Here is the list of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs:
Subscriber Only Stories
1. Sushmita Dev (TMC)
2. Mausam Noor (TMC)
3. Shanta Chhetri (TMC)
4. Dola Sen (TMC)
5. Santanu Sen (TMC)
6. Abhi Ranjan Biswar (TMC)
7. Mohd Nadidul Haque (TMC)
8. M Hanamed Abdullah (DMK)
9. B Lingaiah Yadav (TRS)
10. AA Rahim (CPI-M)
11. Ravihandra Vaddiraju (TRS)
12. S Kalyanasundaram (DMK)
13. R Girranjan (DMK)
14. NR Elango (DMK)
15. V Sivadasan (CPI-M)
16. M Shanmugam (DMK)
17. Damodar Rao Devakonda (TRS)
18. Sandosh Kumar P (CPI)
19. Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK)
20. Sanjay Singh (AAP)
Here is the list of suspended Lok Sabha MPs:
1. Manickam Tagore (Congress)
2. TN Prathapan (Congress)
3. Jothimani (Congress)
4. Ramya Haridas (Congress)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
Parliament Monsoon Session: 24 MPs suspended for unruly behaviour as Oppn continues protests in both Houses
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya claps back at people body-shaming her: ‘Don’t ask me again if I’m pregnant or fat’
Music festival Lollapalooza to make its debut in India
Vijay Deverakonda on his love life: ‘The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud’
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs: Will Arshdeep Singh replace Avesh Khan in India’s playing XI?
Bengaluru police arrest 5 smugglers, seize Rs 2.68 crore worth of Red Sanders
After enduring a pandemic, small businesses face new worries
NYC asks WHO to rename monkeypox to avoid stigmatisation
For investors and a buffer, Alibaba seeks a Hong Kong primary listing
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik admitted to RML hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail
Vaathi first look: After guns in The Gray Man, Dhanush now wields a pen
Kerala: Cabinet to rectify 2019 decision; human settlements to be excluded from buffer zone around forests