Parliament Monsoon Session: 24 MPs suspended for unruly behaviour as Oppn continues protests in both Houses

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the week for his “unruly behaviour” in the House.

The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of the Opposition, including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended for the same reason. Additionally, four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session.

Here is the list of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs:

1. Sushmita Dev (TMC)

2. Mausam Noor (TMC)

3. Shanta Chhetri (TMC)

4. Dola Sen (TMC)

5. Santanu Sen (TMC)

6. Abhi Ranjan Biswar (TMC)

7. Mohd Nadidul Haque (TMC)

8. M Hanamed Abdullah (DMK)

9. B Lingaiah Yadav (TRS)

10. AA Rahim (CPI-M)

11. Ravihandra Vaddiraju (TRS)

12. S Kalyanasundaram (DMK)

13. R Girranjan (DMK)

14. NR Elango (DMK)

15. V Sivadasan (CPI-M)

16. M Shanmugam (DMK)

17. Damodar Rao Devakonda (TRS)

18. Sandosh Kumar P (CPI)

19. Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK)

20. Sanjay Singh (AAP)

Here is the list of suspended Lok Sabha MPs:

1. Manickam Tagore (Congress)

2. TN Prathapan (Congress)

3. Jothimani (Congress)

4. Ramya Haridas (Congress)