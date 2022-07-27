scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Parliament Monsoon Session: 24 MPs suspended for unruly behaviour as Oppn continues protests in both Houses

Sanjay Singh's suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of the Opposition, including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 2:11:42 pm
Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 25, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the week for his “unruly behaviour” in the House.

The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of the Opposition, including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended for the same reason. Additionally, four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session.

Follow Monsoon Session Live Updates here

Here is the list of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

1. Sushmita Dev (TMC)

2. Mausam Noor (TMC)

3. Shanta Chhetri (TMC)

4. Dola Sen (TMC)

5. Santanu Sen (TMC)

6. Abhi Ranjan Biswar (TMC)

7. Mohd Nadidul Haque (TMC)

8. M Hanamed Abdullah (DMK)

9. B Lingaiah Yadav (TRS)

10. AA Rahim (CPI-M)

11. Ravihandra Vaddiraju (TRS)

12. S Kalyanasundaram (DMK)

13. R Girranjan (DMK)

14. NR Elango (DMK)

15. V Sivadasan (CPI-M)

16. M Shanmugam (DMK)

17. Damodar Rao Devakonda (TRS)

18. Sandosh Kumar P (CPI)

19. Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK)

20. Sanjay Singh (AAP)

Here is the list of suspended Lok Sabha MPs:

1. Manickam Tagore (Congress)

2. TN Prathapan (Congress)

3. Jothimani (Congress)

4. Ramya Haridas (Congress)

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

DGCA: Rise in technical snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained

How do we know when a recession has begun?

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement