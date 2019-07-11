Rajya Sabha adjourned amid din; Budget debate today

Rajya Sabha could not function for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, as Congress MPs raised the issue of Karnataka political crisis. After forcing adjournments thrice, the Congress party agreed to continue the debate on Budget on Thursday.

The House saw two adjournments in the pre-lunch period, with Zero Hour and Question Hour washed out. As MPs raised slogans in the Well, the discussion on Budget continued for about 80 minutes after one post-lunch adjournment.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had said that his party would walk out since it could not speak if the House was not in order. Several others, including BJP’s Prasanna Acharya and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, also declined to speak, citing lack of order.

Finally, at 4.17 pm, the House was adjourned after some hectic backroom parleys between the government and Congress leaders.

Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot said Congress leaders have assured the government that discussion will resume from 11 am on Thursday, with no Zero Hour or Question Hour, and with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the House from noon.

Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma said, “We are very serious about the debate. We have requested that tomorrow, as we understand that the Finance Minister is busy in Lok Sabha today, let the minister be present…”