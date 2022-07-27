AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of week

July 27, 2022 1:18:30 pm
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the week for his “unruly behaviour” in the House.
The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House.
Soon after the House met for Question Hour at 12 noon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh invoked Rule 256 and named Singh for tearing papers and throwing it at the Chair on Tuesday.
The deputy chairman said Singh’s action was in utter disregard of rules and the authority of the Chair.
Subscriber Only Stories
Soon thereafter, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend Singh from the House for the remainder of the week.
The motion was adopted by voice vote, even as opposition members continued to raise uproar in the well of the house.
The deputy chairman asked Singh to leave the House soon after the motion was adopted.
Amid continued sloganeering by opposition members, the deputy chairman adjourned the House briefly for 15 minutes.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
Busting gender stereotypes, Kerala woman dons moustache with pride
Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: How to download admit card online
What not to do when you photograph nesting birds
CHSE Odisha 12th +2 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result for Science, Commerce streams to be declared today
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act
BJP youth leader murder: Karnataka police probe links to July 20 killing of Kerala youth
Researchers recycle CDs by turning them into inexpensive flexible biosensors
Bengaluru: BESCOM begins replacing mechanical meters with digital ones
Strong growth in sales in India during H1’22: Unilever
Odisha JEE 2022 result declared; here’s how to download rank card
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Nna Thaan Case Kodu song Devadoothar Paadi: Kunchacko Boban is the scene-stealer