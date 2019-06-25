Parliament Monsoon session: Process begins to form House panels

Toggle Menu
Separate resolutions were also moved to elect 15 members to the Committee on Public Undertakings and 20 members to the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

The government on Monday kicked off the process for constituting several parliamentary committees.

Standing in for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha proposing that the Lower House elect members to the Estimates Committee. Similarly, he also moved a resolution for the election of 15 members to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Another seven members will be deputed to the committee by the Rajya Sabha.

Separate resolutions were also moved to elect 15 members to the Committee on Public Undertakings and 20 members to the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

A resolution was also moved to constitute the Standing Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes. It would include 30 members — 20 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

