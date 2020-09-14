Hope Parliament sends message that country stands behind soldiers guarding borders: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media before commencement of the first day of Parliament's monsoon session, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the beginning of the historic monsoon session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hoped the house will send out a message in one voice that the country stands behind the army and soldiers.

Making his customary comments before the commencement of the 18-day monsoon session, which started with special arrangements amid coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said, “This House has a special responsibility and especially this session has special responsibility, today when the brave soldiers of our army are on the border and with great courage in the inaccessible hills… The faith with which they are standing and determined to protect the motherland, the house and all the members of this house, will give a message in one voice, with a sense and with a resolve that the country stands behind the army and soldiers through MPs and the Parliament.” Follow Parliament LIVE Updates

“The whole house stands behind the brave soldiers of the country with one voice; This House and all the honourable members will also give a very strong message. I believe so,” Modi said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of border tussles with China.

Modi said that despite the pandemic, Members of the Parliament have chosen the path of duty.

“The Parliament session starts today in a specific atmosphere. There is corona, and duty also. All MPs have chosen the path of duty,” he said.

He said, there will be many important decisions in this session, many topics will be discussed, and we all feel that the more discussion is held in the Lok Sabha the country also benefits a lot.

Asking to take precautions amid the pandemic, the Prime Minister reiterated that there should be no slackening until there is medicine.

“We want vaccines to be available from any corner of the world as soon as possible, our scientists should be successful as soon as possible and we can succeed in getting everyone out of this crisis,” he added.

During the ongoing monsoon session, the Parliament will have 18 sittings. The government has planned to introduce 23 new bills during the session. Out of these 11 bills are to replace ordinances.

