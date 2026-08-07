Parliament Monsoon Session Day 14: Congress issues whip, asks MPs to be present in Parliament ‘without fail’ from Monday

The Lok Sabha is also set to consider the MSME Amendment Bill, with the FCRA Amendment Bill likely to be discussed on August 12.
The Congress Parliamentary Party has issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from 11:00 am until adjournment on August 10, 11 and 12, 2026. The whip states that very important issues will be taken up for discussion during the three-day period.
Meanwhile, both Houses in Parliament adjourned as opposition continued its protest over NEET paper leak and Ram temple donation theft issue. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Union Minister Amit Shah is present day and night in the Parliament on questions being raised on his absence by the Opposition for discussion on police action on protestors in Delhi.
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Opposition MPs staged a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex on Friday over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged police action against student protesters. Despite rain, MPs carrying umbrellas and placards raised slogans such as “Amit Shah Jawab Do” against the Centre. Congress MP K C Venugopal demanded Amit Shah’s resignation or an apology in Parliament over the alleged use of pellet guns and police action against students. He also accused the RSS of controlling the government and called the Centre’s response an “eyewash”.
Bills to be introduced: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing on Thursday, according to the revised List of Business. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will move the Bill, which seeks to amend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, as passed by the Rajya Sabha. The House will also take up the Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2025, to be introduced by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The Bill seeks to provide for the social, political and economic rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, protection of their property, restoration of their cultural heritage, safety, security and a rehabilitation package. Congress MP K C Venugopal will also introduce the Fishermen (Protection and Welfare) Bill, 2024, which proposes the creation of a Fishermen Welfare Board and a Fishermen Welfare Fund for the welfare of fishermen in coastal states and Union Territories.
FCRA Amendment Bill likely to be discussed on August 12: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which amends the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026. The Bill proposes a series of tax changes aimed at boosting investment, supporting manufacturing and providing tax certainty. It will replace the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026. The government is also likely to take up the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, for discussion in Parliament on August 12, even as Opposition protests continue during the Monsoon Session.
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