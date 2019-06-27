Parliament LIVE updates: BJP to introduce bill to amend Aadhaar act in Lok Sabha, Congress issues whip to MPs in Rajya Sabha

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move amendments to The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Bill, to be introduced as The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued in March.

Meanwhile, the Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha where Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will move for passage of the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill seeks to allow trusts to set up units in special economic zones by amending the SEZ law. It was passed with a voice vote in the Lower House on Wednesday — the first legislation to be passed by the 17th Lok Sabha.