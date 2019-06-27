Parliament LIVE updates: BJP to introduce bill to amend Aadhaar act in Lok Sabha, Congress issues whip to MPs in Rajya Sabha

Parliament LIVE updates: BJP to introduce bill to amend Aadhaar act in Lok Sabha, Congress issues whip to MPs in Rajya Sabhahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-monsoon-session-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-live-updates-5802008/
Parliament LIVE updates: The Centre will introduce a bill to amend the Aadhaar act in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Congress has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to stall the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move amendments to The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The Bill, to be introduced as The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued in March.
Meanwhile, the Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha where Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will move for passage of the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill seeks to allow trusts to set up units in special economic zones by amending the SEZ law. It was passed with a voice vote in the Lower House on Wednesday — the first legislation to be passed by the 17th Lok Sabha.
Live Blog
Parliament LIVE: Proceedings will begin at 11 AM in the Parliament. The Lok Sabha will begin with obituary references to eleven members of the lower house. Key bills like the amendment to the Aadhaar act will be introduced by the Centre. Track this space for real time updates.
Karnataka CM has lost his mental balance: Prahlad Joshi
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Karnataka MP Prahlad Joshi said outside Parliament: "People didn't vote for HD Kumaraswamy to be the CM. Why is he the CM? With unhealthy alliance with Congress, he became CM. Now, he has lost his mental balance,particularly because his son lost in the polls."
Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on tax rebate to disabled Indian Armed forces personnel. (ANI)
In his over an hour long reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday touched upon a wide range of issues, including Jharkhand mob lynching case, Bihar encephalitis deaths, allegation over EVM tampering and others.
In his first remarks after a Muslim man died after being attacked by a mob in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that he was saddened by the incident and the guilty must be severely punished.
The Prime Minister also described the death of over 130 children this month from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar as a matter of “shame”. He said it is the “biggest failure” of seven decades that the outbreak of the disease continues to kill even many years after independence.
He also asked the Opposition not to obstruct important legislation in Rajya Sabha, where the ruling NDA does not have a majority, arguing that the verdict of the people should not be throttled in the House.
