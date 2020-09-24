Lok Sabha passes Bill to manage, operate ports better

BJP members such as Bhartiben Shiyal and Gopal Shetty backed the Bill, which also got support from the BJD, JD(U), AIADMK and YSR Congress. (File)

With most opposition parties continuing their boycott of proceedings in solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha members, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Major Port Authority Bill.

The Bill was moved by Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya, who said it is important for management of ports to change over time.

Mandaviya said the Bill aims to “provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports in India and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities.” He said, “Our maritime history is very old and one of the world’s oldest example is Lothal in Gujarat. A 5,000-year-old dock has been found. How organised the dock was and the systems is testament to our history.”

Mandaviya said that there are 204 ports, 12 major ports, as well as minor and private ports, in the country, and the Bill aims to increase competition between ports in India and those across the world, as well as increase competition between private and public ports.

BJP members such as Bhartiben Shiyal and Gopal Shetty backed the Bill, which also got support from the BJD, JD(U), AIADMK and YSR Congress.

