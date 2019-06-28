Lok Sabha passes Bill to extend time to reconstitute homeopathy council

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill that extends the period for reconstitution of the Central Council for Homeopathy (CCH) from one year to two years, amid objections from Opposition parties.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will enable the government to extend the tenure of the Board of Governors for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019.

This was the second Bill to be passed by the newly constituted Lok Sabha after the Special Economic Zone (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill, moved by Ayush minister Shripad Naik, will replace the ordinance issued in this regard by the previous government.

The Congress objected to the previous government using the ordinance route for this. Opposing the Bill, the Congress and other opposition parties said the government should further examine the proposed legislation and that there should be a supervision mechanism for homeopathy and ayurvedic medical institutions. A statutory resolution moved by Congress Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and amendments moved by RSP MP N K Premchandaran were negated by voice vote in the house.

Naik in his reply to the debate said the Bill aimed to make the council more efficient and effective. He said the affairs of the CCH have been entrusted with a Board of Governors comprising eminent and qualified homoeopathy doctors and eminent administrators till such time the council is reconstituted. The tenure has been extended since the council could not be reconstituted within a year due to non-updation of state registers of homoeopathy during general elections, Naik said.

Participating in the discussion, Chowdhury said the government should not resort to frequent use of ordinance and make Parliament a “rubber stamp (to approve) ordinances”. He wanted to know why the government had failed to manage the problems that plagued the CCH for long.

The government had dissolved CCH following allegations of corruption against the Council chief, who was arrested by the CBI in 2016 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh for granting approval to a homoeopathy college.