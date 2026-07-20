Monsoon Session off to a stormy start, Opposition flags Parliament gates being closed

First day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, New Delhi, on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday on a stormy note, with Lok Sabha proceedings marked by frequent adjournments amid Opposition sloganeering over issues ranging from the NEET paper leak to the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.

As protests spiralled outside, in the heart of the national capital, inside, the House could not transact any business and adjourned more than half a dozen times before rising for the day at 3 pm.

Earlier, when it reassembled at 2 pm, several Opposition members were heard complaining about the closing of the entry gate of the Parliament House. In response, BJP’s Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, said, “Kisi bhi sansad ko kisi bhi gate par roka nahin jar aha hai (No MP is being stopped at any gate).”