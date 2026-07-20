Monsoon Session off to a stormy start, Opposition flags Parliament gates being closed

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday on a stormy note, with Lok Sabha proceedings marked by frequent adjournments amid Opposition sloganeering over issues ranging from the NEET paper leak to the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.
As protests spiralled outside, in the heart of the national capital, inside, the House could not transact any business and adjourned more than half a dozen times before rising for the day at 3 pm.
Earlier, when it reassembled at 2 pm, several Opposition members were heard complaining about the closing of the entry gate of the Parliament House. In response, BJP’s Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, said, “Kisi bhi sansad ko kisi bhi gate par roka nahin jar aha hai (No MP is being stopped at any gate).”
“I have listened to you. It is the order of the Speaker that no MP has been stopped from entering,” Pal said.
Pal also rejected the Opposition’s complaint that there was no quorum in the House. Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition members were not allowing the House to function.
Pal urged the members not to show placards, before adjourning the House till 2:30 pm.
When proceedings resumed, Pal urged the members to allow the House to function. He called BJP member Khagen Murmu to raise his issue under Rule 377 of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, which allows Members of Parliament to raise urgent matters of public importance.
However, some Opposition members entered the Well of the House. Pal urged DMK member T R Baalu, who was among them, to go back to his seat. “You (Baalu) are the senior-most. What example are you going to set for your new members of Parliament?” Pal said.
Pal said that since the House could not take up Zero Hour, at least the members should be allowed to raise their issues under Rule 377.
However, when the House reassembled at 3 pm, the Opposition members continued their protests, and Pal adjourned the House for the day.