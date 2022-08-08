Parliament session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu; PM Modi to attend

Parliament monsoon session Live Updates: Members of the Rajya Sabha will bid farewell to Vice-President and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, Naidu will also be accorded another farewell in the evening at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium.
Naidu’s term as the Vice-President of India will end on August 10. Newly-elected V-P Jagdeep Dhankar will be sworn in on August 11.
Meanwhile, the Upper House is set to discuss The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by the Lok Sabha. In the Lower House, Union Minister R K Singh is set to introduce The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Lok Sabha will also discuss The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Union Minister R K Singh to introduce The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lower House.
The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, will also be taken up for discussion by the Lok Sabha.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations made by the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2022-23).
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to table The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by Lok Sabha, for discussion.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog,
Members of the Rajya Sabha will bid farewell to Vice-President and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, Naidu will also be accorded another farewell in the evening at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!