Parliament session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu; PM Modi to attend

Even as his appointment as chairman of an advisory panel has landed in the midst of a row, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha Sunday released a phone number asking people to give suggestions about issues that should be raised in Parliament.

Calling it a first of its kind initiative to strengthen the voice of common people, Chadha said that he was inspired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s commitment to work for the welfare of people. Anyone can call on 9910944444 and register his or her suggestion, he said, adding that through the number, people can send their suggestions and feedback on the issues they wish to be raised in Parliament. People can also share videos or documents through WhatsApp on this number.

