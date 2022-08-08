scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022
Live now

Parliament session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu; PM Modi to attend

Parliament monsoon session Live Updates, August 8, 2022: The Rajya Sabha is set to discuss The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by the Lok Sabha

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2022 10:00:43 am
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament (PTI/File)

Parliament monsoon session Live Updates: Members of the Rajya Sabha will bid farewell to Vice-President and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, Naidu will also be accorded another farewell in the evening at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium.

Naidu’s term as the Vice-President of India will end on August 10. Newly-elected V-P Jagdeep Dhankar will be sworn in on August 11.

Meanwhile, the Upper House is set to discuss The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by the Lok Sabha. In the Lower House, Union Minister R K Singh is set to introduce The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Lok Sabha will also discuss The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Live Blog

Parliament monsoon session: Rajya Sabha members to bid farewell to Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi to attend; Follow latest updates here

10:00 (IST)08 Aug 2022
Lok Sabha: what's on agenda today?

Union Minister R K Singh to introduce The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lower House.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, will also be taken up for discussion by the Lok Sabha.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations made by the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2022-23).

09:58 (IST)08 Aug 2022
Rajya Sabha: what's on agenda today?

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to table The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by Lok Sabha, for discussion.

09:56 (IST)08 Aug 2022
Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Good morning and welcome to our live blog,

Members of the Rajya Sabha will bid farewell to Vice-President and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, Naidu will also be accorded another farewell in the evening at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Security personnel at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi (PTI)

In Punjab, Raghav Chadha seeks suggestions to be raised in House

Even as his appointment as chairman of an advisory panel has landed in the midst of a row, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha Sunday released a phone number asking people to give suggestions about issues that should be raised in Parliament.

Calling it a first of its kind initiative to strengthen the voice of common people, Chadha said that he was inspired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s commitment to work for the welfare of people. Anyone can call on 9910944444 and register his or her suggestion, he said, adding that through the number, people can send their suggestions and feedback on the issues they wish to be raised in Parliament. People can also share videos or documents through WhatsApp on this number.

Also Read:

Opinion | The power in the purse strings

Editorial | Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — that’s the spirit of the House he chairs

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 09:54:02 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.