scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Jaishankar to move Bill in RS to prohibit financing of weapons of mass destruction

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates, July 20: Both the Houses remained stalled for the second straight day on Tuesday due to protests by Opposition members who sought a discussion on the issues of price rise and hike in GST rates.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 8:58:42 am
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party MPs and other opposition parties' MPs during a protest against inflation and the decision to increase GST on food items, near the Gandhi statue at Parliament complex, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: In the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to move that the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, approved by the Lok Sabha, be passed. The Bill seeks to provide against financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems in line with India’s international obligations.

Both the Houses remained stalled for the second straight day on Tuesday due to protests by Opposition members who sought a discussion on the issues of price rise and hike in GST rates. Several Opposition parties joined a protest in the Parliament complex organised by the Congress before the House assembled. When asked for how long the Opposition plans to continue its protests, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil told The Indian Express, “When the BJP was in Opposition, the late Arun Jaitley and their other leaders used to say that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure smooth functioning of the House. So, the onus is on the government.”

In other news, in a win for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Shewale as the party’s floor leader in the lower house. A circular from Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday evening refreshed the party’s positions in the House, “consequent upon the change in leader of Shiv Sena Party in Lok Sabha”. It mentioned that Shewale will be floor leader of the 19-member party.

Live Blog

Parliament Session Live Updates: House stalled for a second straight day over Opposition protests; Follow live updates here

08:58 (IST)20 Jul 2022
What's on agenda today in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha?

In the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to move that the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, approved by the Lok Sabha, be passed. The Bill seeks to provide against financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems in line with India’s international obligations.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh will move the Indian Antarctic Bill to be considered and passed. The Bill seeks to "provide for national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty," the Lok Sabha's website states.

08:51 (IST)20 Jul 2022
Opp protest over price rise, GST rate hike stalls House for 2nd day

Parliament remaind paralysed for the second straight day on Tuesday due to protests by Opposition members who sought a discussion on the issues of price rise and hike in GST rates. In a show of unity, several Opposition parties joined a protest in the Parliament complex organised by the Congress before the House assembled. 

Inside the House, there were uproarious scenes and abrupt adjournments.

In Lok Sabha, the Opposition MPs stormed the well of the House shouting slogans against the government over the price rise issue. While the Congress MPs led the protest, those from the DMK, TRS, NCP, SP and Left parties joined them. Read more

08:49 (IST)20 Jul 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from the Monsoon Session in Parliament.

Congress MPs and other opposition parties' MPs during a protest against inflation and the decision to increase GST on food items, near the Gandhi statue at Parliament complex, in New Delhi, Tuesday, (PTI)

Onus on govt to ensure smooth functioning of House, says Cong’s Gohil

What are the Opposition parties demanding from the government?

We want a discussion on price rise and hike in GST rates. We are not saying hold a discussion immediately, but entertain our notices and fix a day for discussion. But the government is running away.

Till when does the Opposition plan to continue the protests?

When the BJP was in Opposition, the late Arun Jaitley and their other leaders used to say that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure smooth functioning of the House. So, the onus is on the government.

The Congress had lined up several issues for discussion. You want a debate on all?

These are the issues that we have prioritised. We are not demanding discussion on these under rule 267. We have several other opport-unities and instruments for these. But the issue of price rise is important.

To keep check on diversion of items, House panel suggests CCTV recording at fair price shops

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has suggested use of CCTVs at fair price shops (FPS) to ensure effective distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and also to check diversion.

Headed by TMC member Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution has also recommended setting up more ‘Quality Control Cells’ to ensure sustained quality of the ‘Central Pool’ stock of foodgrains, right from procurement to distribution.

In its report tabled in Lok Sabha Tuesday, the panel said it was surprised that, despite a joint inspection of the foodgrains stock in FCI godowns and presence of QCCs in the Department of Food and Public Distribution, many beneficiaries “complained of getting inferior quality foodgrains.”

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.