Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Jaishankar to move Bill in RS to prohibit financing of weapons of mass destruction

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: In the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to move that the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, approved by the Lok Sabha, be passed. The Bill seeks to provide against financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems in line with India’s international obligations.
Both the Houses remained stalled for the second straight day on Tuesday due to protests by Opposition members who sought a discussion on the issues of price rise and hike in GST rates. Several Opposition parties joined a protest in the Parliament complex organised by the Congress before the House assembled. When asked for how long the Opposition plans to continue its protests, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil told The Indian Express, “When the BJP was in Opposition, the late Arun Jaitley and their other leaders used to say that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure smooth functioning of the House. So, the onus is on the government.”
In other news, in a win for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Shewale as the party’s floor leader in the lower house. A circular from Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday evening refreshed the party’s positions in the House, “consequent upon the change in leader of Shiv Sena Party in Lok Sabha”. It mentioned that Shewale will be floor leader of the 19-member party.
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh will move the Indian Antarctic Bill to be considered and passed. The Bill seeks to "provide for national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty," the Lok Sabha's website states.
Inside the House, there were uproarious scenes and abrupt adjournments.
In Lok Sabha, the Opposition MPs stormed the well of the House shouting slogans against the government over the price rise issue. While the Congress MPs led the protest, those from the DMK, TRS, NCP, SP and Left parties joined them. Read more
