Monday, July 18, 2022
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Let’s make best use of this session for national interest, says PM Modi

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the MPs to ensure the Houses see peaceful proceedings.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 18, 2022 11:06:30 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all MPs to ensure the Monsoon Session is peaceful and productive. (Twitter/@NarendraModi)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all MPs to ensure the session is peaceful and productive. “Let’s make best use of this session for national interest,” he said.

The Centre has listed 24 bills, including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, for introduction in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is scheduled to commence from Monday.

Some of the other bills listed for introduction are — the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, which proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 and frame rules, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill and the Competition (Amendment) Bill.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction; Follow this space for Latest Updates

11:06 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Lok Sabha Congress Parliamentary Party meeting underway

10:49 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Monsoon Session: Legislation to rationalise prohibited areas among Bills listed

The government has also listed the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to rationalise the prohibited areas and bring other amendments.

Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.

10:34 (IST)18 Jul 2022
Centre lists 24 Bills for introduction

The Cantonment Bill proposes to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country and also facilitate "ease of living" in cantonments, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

10:11 (IST)18 Jul 2022
PM Modi urges MPs to ensure Monsoon Session is productive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, said the Parliament is a forum for discussions with an open mind.

"There should be Opposition and close analysis for constructive contribution to policy making. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make the session as fruitful and productive as possible," Modi said.

He further said that the Parliament functions and takes the best decisions with everyone's efforts, adding that members must make full use of the session for national interest.

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, the Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, the Forest (Conservation) (Amendment) Bill, the National Dental Commission Bill, the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill have also been listed for introduction.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill and the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill are also listed for introduction during the session.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
