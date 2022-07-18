Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Let’s make best use of this session for national interest, says PM Modi

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all MPs to ensure the session is peaceful and productive. “Let’s make best use of this session for national interest,” he said.
The Centre has listed 24 bills, including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, for introduction in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is scheduled to commence from Monday.
Some of the other bills listed for introduction are — the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, which proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 and frame rules, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill and the Competition (Amendment) Bill.
Some of the other bills listed for introduction are — the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, which proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 and frame rules, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill and the Competition (Amendment) Bill.
The government has also listed the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to rationalise the prohibited areas and bring other amendments.
Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.
The Centre has listed 24 bills, including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, for introduction in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is scheduled to commence from Monday.
The Cantonment Bill proposes to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country and also facilitate "ease of living" in cantonments, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, said the Parliament is a forum for discussions with an open mind.
"There should be Opposition and close analysis for constructive contribution to policy making. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss matters to make the session as fruitful and productive as possible," Modi said.
He further said that the Parliament functions and takes the best decisions with everyone's efforts, adding that members must make full use of the session for national interest.