Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Let’s make best use of this session for national interest, says PM Modi

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all MPs to ensure the session is peaceful and productive. “Let’s make best use of this session for national interest,” he said.

The Centre has listed 24 bills, including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, for introduction in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is scheduled to commence from Monday.

Some of the other bills listed for introduction are — the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, which proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 and frame rules, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill and the Competition (Amendment) Bill.