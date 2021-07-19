scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 19, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi calls for ‘healthy discussions’ during session, Opposition plans to corner govt

Opposition parties are expected to give notices demanding discussions on the farmers’ agitation and the rise in fuel prices, suspending all other business — a plea which governments rarely accept.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2021 8:18:18 am
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will conclude on August 13. (PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin from today as the government has readied a big legislative agenda while the opposition is looking to corner the Centre over a number of issues, including alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic and farmers’ agitation.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting in which he told the leaders that the government is ready for a “healthy and meaningful discussion” on various issues in Parliament. An official statement said that the Prime Minister told the floor leaders that according to the country’s traditions of a healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised amicably and the government should be allowed to respond to these discussions.

Following the meet, top Opposition leaders met in New Delhi on Sunday. Sources said the Opposition parties will give notices demanding discussions on the farmers’ agitation and the rise in fuel prices, suspending all other business — a plea which governments rarely accept.

The Parliament session comes a day after a global collaborative investigative project has revealed that Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two serving Ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, several journalists and business persons. The Indian list of 300 “verified” numbers includes those used by “ministers, opposition leaders, journalists, the legal community, businessmen, government officials, scientists, rights activists and others”, it said.

Three editors of the The Indian Express — two current and one former — are among the over 40 journalists whose phone numbers figure in a leaked list of potential targets of surveillance by an “unidentified agency,” using the Pegasus spyware, online news portal The Wire reported Sunday.

Live Blog

PM Narendra Modi calls for "healthy and meaningful discussion" during Monsoon Session; Stormy start to session expected over report that Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India, including ministers and opposition leaders; Follow this space for latest updates:

08:18 (IST)19 Jul 2021
Opposition to raise farmers’ issue, fuel price rise, Covid in House

In a coordinated effort to corner the government during the Monsoon Session which begins Monday, the Opposition parties have decided to raise three key issues in the House: the ongoing farmers’ agitation, rising fuel prices, and the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the Centre’s vaccination strategy.

Top Opposition leaders met here on Sunday, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting that the government was ready for a meaningful discussion on various issues. Sources said the Opposition parties will give notices demanding discussions on the farmers’ agitation and the rise in fuel prices, suspending all other business — a plea which governments rarely accept. (Read Manoj C G's report)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the all-party meet in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition object to PM’s joint address on Covid to MPs at Parliament annexe

Opposition parties on Sunday objected to the government’s offer for a joint address to all MPs by the Prime Minister on Covid at the Parliament annexe, saying this will be “highly irregular” at a time when Parliament will be in session and it aims to “bypass” norms.

Leaders, including from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M), also said that when the Covid pandemic and issues related to it can be discussed on the floor of the House, what was the need to go “outside”. The annexe is a separate building within the premises of the Parliament complex.

In an all-party meeting on Sunday, a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address MPs of both the Houses — Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha — on July 20 and speak on the pandemic.

Phones of 2 Ministers, 3 Opp leaders among many targeted for surveillance: Report

In what could trigger a stormy start to the Monsoon session of Parliament commencing Monday, a global collaborative investigative project has revealed that Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two serving Ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, several journalists and business persons.

The Wire, a digital news platform, which is part of the collaboration, reported Sunday that the leaked global database of 50,000 telephone numbers, was first accessed by French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, and then shared with 16 media partners: The Guardian, Washington Post, Le Monde, Suddeutsche Zeitung, and 11 other Arab and European organisations.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.