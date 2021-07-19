Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi calls for ‘healthy discussions’ during session, Opposition plans to corner govt

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will conclude on August 13. (PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin from today as the government has readied a big legislative agenda while the opposition is looking to corner the Centre over a number of issues, including alleged mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic and farmers’ agitation.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting in which he told the leaders that the government is ready for a “healthy and meaningful discussion” on various issues in Parliament. An official statement said that the Prime Minister told the floor leaders that according to the country’s traditions of a healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised amicably and the government should be allowed to respond to these discussions.

Following the meet, top Opposition leaders met in New Delhi on Sunday. Sources said the Opposition parties will give notices demanding discussions on the farmers’ agitation and the rise in fuel prices, suspending all other business — a plea which governments rarely accept.

The Parliament session comes a day after a global collaborative investigative project has revealed that Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 mobile phone numbers in India including that of two serving Ministers in the Narendra Modi government, three Opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, several journalists and business persons. The Indian list of 300 “verified” numbers includes those used by “ministers, opposition leaders, journalists, the legal community, businessmen, government officials, scientists, rights activists and others”, it said.

Three editors of the The Indian Express — two current and one former — are among the over 40 journalists whose phone numbers figure in a leaked list of potential targets of surveillance by an “unidentified agency,” using the Pegasus spyware, online news portal The Wire reported Sunday.