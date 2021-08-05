Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am amid protests by Opposition MPs

The monsoon session of the Parliament is in progress amid protests from the Opposition over various issues. (PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: A day after the Opposition’s persistent push for discussions on the Pegasus snooping scandal disrupted both Houses for another day, the issue is set to be looked into by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Thursday a clutch of petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into the alleged potential targeting of activists, politicians and journalists using the spyware developed by an Israeli firm.

Yesterday, the Rajya Sabha passed three out of the five bills lined up by the government, possibly making it the most productive day, in terms of legislative business, since the beginning of the Monsoon session.

The Upper House functioned forlessthananhourafterlunchon Wednesday, during which it passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment)Bill,LimitedLiability Partnership(Amendment)Bill,and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill. All three Bills were passed by voice vote amidst raucous scenes and loud sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed two bills. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, Bill, 2021 — which seeks to set up a statutory authority with appropriate powers to tackle air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas — was passed amid Opposition sloganeering. Amendments moved by the Opposition on the Bill were re- jected via voice vote.