Thursday, August 05, 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30 am amid protests by Opposition MPs

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 5, 2021 11:24:23 am
The monsoon session of the Parliament is in progress amid protests from the Opposition over various issues. (PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: A day after the Opposition’s persistent push for discussions on the Pegasus snooping scandal disrupted both Houses for another day, the issue is set to be looked into by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Thursday a clutch of petitions demanding a court-monitored investigation into the alleged potential targeting of activists, politicians and journalists using the spyware developed by an Israeli firm.

Yesterday, the Rajya Sabha passed three out of the five bills lined up by the government, possibly making it the most productive day, in terms of legislative business, since the beginning of the Monsoon session. 

The Upper House functioned forlessthananhourafterlunchon Wednesday, during which it passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment)Bill,LimitedLiability Partnership(Amendment)Bill,and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill. All three Bills were passed by voice vote amidst raucous scenes and loud sloganeering by the Opposition MPs. 

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed two bills. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, Bill, 2021 — which seeks to set up a statutory authority with appropriate powers to tackle air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas — was passed amid Opposition sloganeering. Amendments moved by the Opposition on the Bill were re- jected via voice vote. 

 

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Pegasus to come up in Supreme Court today; and more. Follow this space for the latest updates

11:03 (IST)05 Aug 2021
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives notice to move a motion for adjournment of business of LS over Pegasus issue

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave a notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of Lok Sabha over the Pegasus issue. (ANI) 
 
 

Opp protests continue, Rajya Sabha approves three Bills by voice vote

The Rajya Sabha passed three out of the five Bills lined up by the government on Wednesday, possibly making it the most productive day — in terms of legislative business — of the ongoing Monsoon session.

The Parliament has faced disruptions every day since July 19 because of protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping scandal, issues of farm laws and price rise.

The Upper House functioned for less than an hour after lunch on Wednesday, during which it passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill. All three Bills were passed by voice vote amidst raucous scenes and loud sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

LS adjourned multiple times, passes two Bills

Amid protests by Opposition parties over the Pegasus spying issue, the Lok Sabha passed two Bills on Wednesday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, Bill, 2021 — which seeks to set up a statutory authority with appropriate powers to tackle air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas — was passed amid Opposition sloganeering. Amendments moved by the Opposition on the Bill were rejected via voice vote.

“We know that for a long period of time, on the basis of orders by various courts, ad-hoc committees were created in Delhi. In recent times, the manner in which air pollution has occurred not just in Delhi, but also in the NCR, due to transportation, industry, or other reasons, there was a need to create an integrated institution. Through this, we can create such a system so that we can give an institutional form to prevent air pollution,” said Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav while moving the Bill.

 

