Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: To discuss House logjam, Opposition meet at Constitution Club underway

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders from as many as 17 parties from both Houses is underway on Tuesday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. At the meeting, leaders are forming a strategy to overcome the current stalemate in Parliament. Some parties have proposed holding a mock session outside the Parliament premises.
The logjam in Parliament is over the alleged surveillance of Indians by spyware Pegasus. The Opposition has been demanding a structured discussion on the snooping issue in the presence of either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah. The government, however, has refused to debate the issue, and others raised by the Opposition.
The Opposition has signalled that it will continue to harden its position and draw up plans to set up its offensive against the Centre.
In Rajya Sabha Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a Bill to further amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration.
The breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders from both Houses is underway on Tuesday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. Leaders plan to form a strategy to hold a structured discussion on Pegasus snooping issue, Farm Bills among other things in the Parliament. Take a look at few visuals of the meet.
The Opposition meet planned by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday is being attended by Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, TMC and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).
The Opposition meet planned by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was skipped by the Aam Aadmi Party.
As chaos looms over the Monsoon Session, Opposition parties are planning to hold a parallel parliament outside the building as “only the government version is coming out” in the absence of any discussions on protested issues. A few parties have also proposed a mock Parliament for this purpose. Further options to undertake this will be explored at the Opposition meet tomorrow.
At the meeting, leaders are forming a strategy to overcome the current stalemate in Parliament. Discussions will also take place to make the Opposition’s demands heard.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived at the Constitution Club to attend an Opposition meet with over 17 parties from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.