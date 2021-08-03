scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: To discuss House logjam, Opposition meet at Constitution Club underway

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Opposition has signalled that it will continue to harden its position and draw up plans to set up its offensive against the Centre.

Updated: August 3, 2021 10:42:41 am
Political parties understand what causes disorder and the changes required to prevent it.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders from as many as 17 parties from both Houses is underway on Tuesday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. At the meeting, leaders are forming a strategy to overcome the current stalemate in Parliament. Some parties have proposed holding a mock session outside the Parliament premises.

The logjam in Parliament is over the alleged surveillance of Indians by spyware Pegasus. The Opposition has been demanding a structured discussion on the snooping issue in the presence of either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah. The government, however, has refused to debate the issue, and others raised by the Opposition.

The Opposition has signalled that it will continue to harden its position and draw up plans to set up its offensive against the Centre.

In Rajya Sabha Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a Bill to further amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition meets to discuss stalemate over Pegasus snooping issue, among others; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill in Rajya Sabha; and more. Follow this space for the latest updates

10:42 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Opposition meet underway, take a look at visuals

The breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders from both Houses is underway on Tuesday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. Leaders plan to form a strategy to hold a structured discussion on Pegasus snooping issue, Farm Bills among other things in the Parliament. Take a look at few visuals of the meet. 

10:33 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Which parties are attending the Opposition meet?

The Opposition meet planned by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday is being attended by Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, TMC and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). 

10:31 (IST)03 Aug 2021
AAP skips Opposition floor leaders meet

The Opposition meet planned by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was skipped by the Aam Aadmi Party. 

10:26 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Some Opposition parties planning a parallel 'mock Parliament'

As chaos looms over the Monsoon Session, Opposition parties are planning to hold a parallel parliament outside the building as “only the government version is coming out” in the absence of any discussions on protested issues. A few parties have also proposed a mock Parliament for this purpose. Further options to undertake this will be explored at the Opposition meet tomorrow.

10:25 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Opp Meet: Strategies to overcome Parliament logjam, make demands heard on agenda

At the meeting, leaders are forming a strategy to overcome the current stalemate in Parliament. Discussions will also take place to make the Opposition’s demands heard. 

10:22 (IST)03 Aug 2021
Opposition meet to discuss Pegasus, other issues underway

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived at the Constitution Club to attend an Opposition meet with over 17 parties from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.



Rajnath dials Kharge, but no end to impasse

As the logjam in Parliament continued over the Pegasus snooping issue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and sought his cooperation to end the impasse. With the government not agreeing to a debate on Pegasus, the Opposition signalled that it was hardening its position and is drawing up plans to step up its offensive against the government.

The Opposition leaders — from as many as 17 parties from both Houses — will meet over breakfast on Tuesday on the invitation of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to strategise on their next course of action. Sources said that some parties have proposed that the MPs hold a mock session in the Parliament premises to highlight what they called the stifling of their voices inside the two Houses.

Parliament functioned for less than 17% of total time; Rs 133 crore of taxpayers’ money lost: Govt sources

Rocked by protests from opposition parties on Pegasus snooping and other issues since the start of the Monsoon session, Parliament has only functioned for 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours, resulting in a loss of more than Rs 133 crore of taxpayers’ money, government sources said on Saturday.

Sources said so far 89 hours have been wasted in the ongoing session which started on July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

According to the details shared by official sources, while Rajya Sabha has functioned for nearly 21 percent of its scheduled time, Lok Sabha has managed to function for less than 13 percent of the scheduled time.

