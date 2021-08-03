Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: To discuss House logjam, Opposition meet at Constitution Club underway

Political parties understand what causes disorder and the changes required to prevent it.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders from as many as 17 parties from both Houses is underway on Tuesday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. At the meeting, leaders are forming a strategy to overcome the current stalemate in Parliament. Some parties have proposed holding a mock session outside the Parliament premises.

The logjam in Parliament is over the alleged surveillance of Indians by spyware Pegasus. The Opposition has been demanding a structured discussion on the snooping issue in the presence of either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah. The government, however, has refused to debate the issue, and others raised by the Opposition.

The Opposition has signalled that it will continue to harden its position and draw up plans to set up its offensive against the Centre.

In Rajya Sabha Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a Bill to further amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration.