Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: RS Opposition leaders to meet to chalk out strategy on Pegasus scandal

THE STANDOFF between the opposition and ruling BJP MPs over the Pegasus snooping issue spilled on to the Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology, with the latter blocking proceedings of the panel’s meeting on Wednesday, citing lack of quorum.

The confrontation continued outside as well with BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey alleging that TMC MP Mahua Moitra called him “Bihari Goonda” thrice during the meeting. Moitra responded in a tweet, saying she was “amused” by the charges of name-calling as the meeting did not take place and, as per record, the BJP MPs were not present there.

Moitra was referring to what transpired when the committee met earlier in the day.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill, 2021, in less than half-an-hour amid protests, and without any discussion.

The Bill seeks to expedite adoption of children by transferring the power to issue adoption orders from civil court to the district magistrate.

In her introductory remarks, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani called on all MPs to set politics aside and help children who “deserve” and “need” Parliament’s protection. In an attempt to demonstrate the Centre’s commitment towards protecting children, Irani drew a comparison between budget allocation for this purpose during the UPA regime and under the incumbent government. “In 2009-10, a meagre Rs 60 crore was given to protect children across the country. However, it is a compliment not only to the vision but humanity of the Prime Minister that in 2021, over Rs 1,500 crore has been given only to the protection of children,” she said.

A UNITED Opposition Wednesday resolved to lift the blockade of Parliament only if the NDA government agreed to a discussion in the House on the Pegasus scandal in the presence of either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah. Leaders of 14 Opposition parties of both the Houses met at Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber to coordinate their floor strategy.

This could mean a complete washout of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Houses could not function for the eighth successive day on Wednesday amidst Opposition protests.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier called for parties to set aside differences at the state level, called the experience of the joint Opposition meeting extremely humbling. “Amazing experience, wisdom and insight in everyone present,” he said. Addressing the media with other leaders, he added, “If we say now that we will not do a discussion on Pegasus… and agree to a discussion on some other issue… then (the issue of) Pegasus will be over.”