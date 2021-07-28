scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Opposition parties to give adjournment notices in LS over Pegasus, sources say

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Sources in the Opposition camp claimed that the government side had indicated that it was ready for a discussion on any subject, barring the Pegasus revelations.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2021 9:26:31 am
On Wednesday, sources said, all the opposition parties would give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus scandal.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live:  Amidst the ongoing standoff in Parliament, floor leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha decided that they would come together on the Pegasus spyware phone hacking row and mount pressure on the government for a discussion in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. On Wednesday, sources said, all the opposition parties would give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus scandal.

Sources in the Opposition camp claimed that the government side had indicated that it was ready for a discussion on any subject, barring the Pegasus revelations.

As Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed their sessions on Tuesday, heavy sloganeering on the Pegasus snooping and farm laws went on, more prominently in the upper house. Due to this, both houses were adjourned repeatedly, failing to conduct any proper order of business.

Meanwhile, the Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that will replace an over nine-decade-old law governing lighthouses and provide a fresh framework to establish and manage vessel traffic services.

Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021, which also changes the use of the term marine aids to navigation, amid continuing protests by the opposition members over the Pegasus snooping allegations and other issues. It has already been passed by Lok Sabha on March 22, 2021, in the last session.

 

Opposition parties to give adjournment notices in LS over Pegasus, sources say. Follow this space for the latest updates on Parliament's Monsoon Session.

09:26 (IST)28 Jul 2021
Rahul Gandhi chairs opposition meeting, to push jointly in House for Pegasus discussion

09:25 (IST)28 Jul 2021
Govt seeks 6-month extension to frame CAA rules

The government has sought six more months to frame rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that it has sought time till January 9, 2022 to frame the rules.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have been requested to grant further extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had asked whether the government was aware that it had missed the deadline for framing of rules. Read the full report here. 

House at a halt, PM says Cong behind it, tells MPs ‘expose’ Opp

A week after he termed the Congress as a party that has not been able to digest the BJP’s success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday blamed the Opposition party for the continuing disruptions in Parliament.

According to sources in the BJP, Modi, while addressing the BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting, pointed out that the Congress has forgotten that the floor of the House is for discussion, not for slogan raising. He asked the BJP MPs to “expose the attitude of the Congress and some other Opposition parties” before the people.

Both the Houses have been witnessing ruckus and repeated adjournments during the monsoon session without any major legislative business or debates. The Opposition parties – the Congress-led UPA, TMC, SAD, SP and BSP – have been protesting against the alleged snooping by Pegasus spyware and contentious farm laws.

Day 6: LS, RS move on stop-start mode as adjournments drown out business

Protests by Opposition MPs over alleged snooping using the Pegasus spyware, as well as the farm laws, on Tuesday led to an abrupt adjournment of Lok Sabha for the sixth consecutive day.

The government blamed the Opposition for continuous disruptions that have blocked discussions and major legislative business.

Although Speaker Om Birla, who made repeated requests to members to return to their seats to discuss the issues, tried to take up the Question Hour, intense sloganeering by the Congress-led UPA members and Trinamool Congress MPs forced him to adjourn the proceedings till 11.45 am for the first time. It was followed by repeated adjournments.

Govt seeks 6-month extension to frame CAA rules

