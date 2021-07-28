Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Opposition parties to give adjournment notices in LS over Pegasus, sources say

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Amidst the ongoing standoff in Parliament, floor leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha decided that they would come together on the Pegasus spyware phone hacking row and mount pressure on the government for a discussion in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. On Wednesday, sources said, all the opposition parties would give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus scandal.
Sources in the Opposition camp claimed that the government side had indicated that it was ready for a discussion on any subject, barring the Pegasus revelations.
As Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed their sessions on Tuesday, heavy sloganeering on the Pegasus snooping and farm laws went on, more prominently in the upper house. Due to this, both houses were adjourned repeatedly, failing to conduct any proper order of business.
Meanwhile, the Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that will replace an over nine-decade-old law governing lighthouses and provide a fresh framework to establish and manage vessel traffic services.
Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021, which also changes the use of the term marine aids to navigation, amid continuing protests by the opposition members over the Pegasus snooping allegations and other issues. It has already been passed by Lok Sabha on March 22, 2021, in the last session.
Amid the continuing standoff in Parliament, a meeting on Tuesday of floor leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, chaired by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, decided that they would come together on the Pegasus spyware phone hacking row and mount pressure on the government for a discussion in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.
On Wednesday, sources said, all the opposition parties would give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus scandal.
Sources in the Opposition camp claimed that the government side had indicated that it was ready for a discussion on any subject, barring the Pegasus revelations. The government’s move to push through two Bills during the din in the Lok Sabha on Monday has also infuriated opposition parties. Read the full report here.
The government has sought six more months to frame rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that it has sought time till January 9, 2022 to frame the rules.
“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have been requested to grant further extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had asked whether the government was aware that it had missed the deadline for framing of rules. Read the full report here.