Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Impact of Covid-19 on MSME sector up for discussion in RS today

Amid the uproar, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Factoring Amendment Bill and National Institute of Food Technology Bill without debate. (File)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Today in Rajya Sabha, the 308th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on “Impact of the pandemic on MSME Sector and mitigation strategy adopted to counter it” will be laid. Smriti Irani is set to move that the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

In Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration.

Amid disruptions, the Lok Sabha on Monday managed to pass two bills, the first ones since the Monsoon session began on July 19. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 were passed, but discussions on them could not take place amid protests.

Proceedings in both the houses were repeatedly disrupted before being called off for the day as opposition members protested on the Pegasus snooping issue, petrol price hike and farm bills. The parliament also paid tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war and congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics.