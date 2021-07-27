scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Impact of Covid-19 on MSME sector up for discussion in RS today

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Proceedings in both the houses were repeatedly disrupted before being called off for the day as opposition members protested on the Pegasus snooping issue, petrol price hike and farm bills.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2021 10:22:25 am
Amid the uproar, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Factoring Amendment Bill and National Institute of Food Technology Bill without debate. (File)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Today in Rajya Sabha, the 308th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on “Impact of the pandemic on MSME Sector and mitigation strategy adopted to counter it” will be laid. Smriti Irani is set to move that the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

In Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration.

Amid disruptions, the Lok Sabha on Monday managed to pass two bills, the first ones since the Monsoon session began on July 19. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 were passed, but discussions on them could not take place amid protests.

Proceedings in both the houses were repeatedly disrupted before being called off for the day as opposition members protested on the Pegasus snooping issue, petrol price hike and farm bills. The parliament also paid tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war and congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha sessions to begin at 11 am today; discussions on Covid impact on MSME in RS; Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bills; first 2 bills passed in LS on Monday. Follow this space for the latest updates on Parliament's Monsoon Session.

10:22 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS over Pegasus issue

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday gave adjournment motion notice for discussing the 'Pegasus Project' report in Lok Sabha.

10:21 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS over Pegasus issue

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report in the presence of PM Narendra Modi

Amid protests, adjournments, Lok Sabha passes two Bills

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed uproarious scenes and repeated adjournments as Opposition members protested over the alleged snooping and farmers’ issues. Amid the din, the treasury benches managed to pass two Bills and introduce one.

The Lok Sabha passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – aimed at helping MSMEs tide over problems of delayed payments as it seeks to broaden the participation of entities undertaking factoring – and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021, to declare certain institutions of national importance.

‘(Spyware) an attack on privacy, but is something previous govts have also done’: BSP MP Ritesh Pandey

BSP has been protesting in Parliament against the farm laws. Although the party has criticised the alleged snooping, it did not join the Congress or TMC in their protests over it. BSP MP Ritesh Pandey speaks to The Indian Express about this:

BSP was among the protesting MPs, what were you protesting against?

We are protesting against the three farm laws. We believe they should be revoked because they will not benefit farmers and were brought without due consultation with farmers.

Why have you decided to join SAD?

We have a coalition in Punjab. They are our partners and these issues are critical to our parties. We are focussed on assuring the farmers that they are heard.

