Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to introduce Tribunals Reforms Bill in Rajya Sabha

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: In Lok Sabha today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. In Rajya Sabha, FM Sitharaman will look to pass the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021. Central ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Munda and Virendra Kumar will also present bills in the Parliament today.

This year’s Parliament Monsoon Session, scheduled to end on August 13, was dominated by multiple adjournments and Opposition protests and demands to discuss the issues of Pegasus snooping, farm bills, hike in fuel prices among other things.

As the session enters its last week, the possibility of a smooth house functioning seems grim. The Opposition parties on Sunday reiterated that they will not back down and continue to insist on a discussion of the concerned issues. The government, on the other hand, is unlikely to engage in one.