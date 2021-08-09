scorecardresearch
Monday, August 09, 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to introduce Tribunals Reforms Bill in Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid this Centre-Opposition logjam, the BJP government managed to introduce and pass 12 new bills, 8 in Lok Sabha and 4 in Rajya Sabha.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2021 10:14:29 am
Airports Economic Regulatory Authority ActA view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: In Lok Sabha today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. In Rajya Sabha, FM Sitharaman will look to pass the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021. Central ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Munda and Virendra Kumar will also present bills in the Parliament today.

This year’s Parliament Monsoon Session, scheduled to end on August 13, was dominated by multiple adjournments and Opposition protests and demands to discuss the issues of Pegasus snooping, farm bills, hike in fuel prices among other things.

As the session enters its last week, the possibility of a smooth house functioning seems grim. The Opposition parties on Sunday reiterated that they will not back down and continue to insist on a discussion of the concerned issues. The government, on the other hand, is unlikely to engage in one.

Monsoon session enters last week; Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha to resume sessions at 11 am Monday; 12 bills introduced till now; Opp to continue its protests and demand discussions. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:14 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Opposition should move no-confidence motion against Government, says Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the Opposition should now move a no-confidence motion against the Government. “Rather than just continuing disruptions, we should probably seriously consider other parliamentary manoeuvres…including a vote of no-confidence, because I think there is genuinely no confidence among the bulk of the Opposition parties in this Government,” Tharoor told The Indian Express.

Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

72 seconds out of 45 min: Lok Sabha TV coverage of Opposition in House last sitting

Accusing Lok Sabha TV of shutting it out, the Opposition, which has been seeking a discussion on the Pegasus issue and farm laws that triggered the farmer agitation, says its protests are only shown on screens inside the House, and not beamed across the country.

On Friday, when Lok Sabha last met, LSTV showed Opposition protests for all of 72 seconds – House proceedings lasted a total of 45 minutes over two sittings that day.

Opposition MPs, however, were not in their seats, except during the first few minutes when Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to the victims of the 1945 Hiroshima-Nagasaki bombings and congratulated India’s wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Members of the Congress, DMK, Left parties and TMC were in the well of the House, protesting during the proceedings which lasted from 11 am to 11.21 am.

