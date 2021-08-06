scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman, Asaduddin Owaisi to move bills in LS today

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Opposition parties have been disrupting both houses of Parliament for two weeks, demanding a structured discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 6, 2021 10:00:12 am
The monsoon session of the Parliament is in progress amid protests from the Opposition over various issues. (PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid repeated adjournments and protests by the Opposition, five bills — 2 in Lok Sabha and 3 in Rajya Sabha — were passed in the Parliament on Thursday, making it the most productive day in terms of legislative business since the Monsoon Session began.

Today in the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a Bill to further amend the Income-Tax Act, 1961, and the Finance Act, 2012. Asaduddin Owaisi will also introduce a bill to amend the Constitution of India.

Yesterday, Sitharaman rose to introduce the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, when the House met at 5 pm. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to amend the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes was passed as well. The Lower House also approved a bill that seeks to set up a commission for air quality management in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Opposition parties for stalling Parliament and asserted that they cannot stop the country from marching forward. Modi accused them of shooting “self-goals” for political gains.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume sessions at 10 am Friday; Nirmala Sitharaman, Asaduddin Owasi to move bills in LS today. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Act A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Pegasus is a tool to silence people: Rahul Gandhi

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pegasus snooping row, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Israeli spyware is a tool to silence people.

Addressing a ‘Sansad Gherao’ protest organised by the Indian Youth Congress, he said, “Your mobile phone is your voice. Narendra Modi has put the idea of Pegasus in the mobile phone of every youth, not just mine. This idea is that if you speak the truth, Narendra Modi and Pegasus are there in your phones,” he said. “Pegasus is a way to silence the voice of people.” He said the day the youth start speaking the truth, the BJP government will crumble.

Rajya Sabha passes Bill for commission for air quality management in NCR

Parliament on Thursday approved a Bill that seeks to set up a commission for air quality management in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 — introduced by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav — was passed in Rajya Sabha with a voice vote as Opposition continued to protest. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Several MPs raised concerns over the clause on collection of environmental compensation, including those who have supported the Bill. Others pointed out that the commission should look at air pollution in other parts of the country as well.

