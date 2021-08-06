Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman, Asaduddin Owaisi to move bills in LS today

The monsoon session of the Parliament is in progress amid protests from the Opposition over various issues. (PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid repeated adjournments and protests by the Opposition, five bills — 2 in Lok Sabha and 3 in Rajya Sabha — were passed in the Parliament on Thursday, making it the most productive day in terms of legislative business since the Monsoon Session began.

Today in the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a Bill to further amend the Income-Tax Act, 1961, and the Finance Act, 2012. Asaduddin Owaisi will also introduce a bill to amend the Constitution of India.

Yesterday, Sitharaman rose to introduce the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, when the House met at 5 pm. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to amend the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes was passed as well. The Lower House also approved a bill that seeks to set up a commission for air quality management in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Opposition parties for stalling Parliament and asserted that they cannot stop the country from marching forward. Modi accused them of shooting “self-goals” for political gains.