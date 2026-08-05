Parliament Monsoon Session Day 13 Live: New law in Parliament today promises to solve a bank records headache

Parliament is set to resume for the 13th day on Wednesday.

The Parliament is set to take the pending bills before the Houses on Wednesday for consideration and passing. The proposed legislation includes The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 which will be taken up before the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. The Rajya Sabha is set to take up the Supreme Court (Number Of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026, which seeks to provide a law relating to evidence with respect to bankers’ books and align it with contemporary digital banking practices.

Story continues below this ad The Finance Minister will also move The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026, for consideration and passing. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to move the Supreme Court (Number Of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 to amend the number of Judges in Supreme Court for consideration. Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs have move adjournment motion notices in the two houses, seeking discussion on a new anti-defection law and police excesses during Jantar Mantar protest, among other things. Live Updates Aug 5, 2026 09:57 AM IST What is the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill? The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 is set to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The proposed legislation seeks to repeal and replace the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 1891, making it easier for the banks to old maintain records. The Bill seeks to modernise the legal framework through which banks store original records. It provides for certified copies of bank records to be used as evidence in legal proceedings without requiring production of the original records. Aug 5, 2026 09:20 AM IST Congress MP submits Adjournment Motion over anti-defection law Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures". Aug 5, 2026 09:05 AM IST Congress' Manickam Tagore moves Adjournment notice in Lok Sabha Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha demanding a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

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