Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: TMC delegation created unruly situation, says Rajnath Singh

The Upper House is discussing the issue of the Assam NRC. The Upper House is discussing the issue of the Assam NRC.

Trinamool Congress MPs created a ruckus in Lok Sabha Friday after their party delegation was detained at Silchar airport on Thursday. The delegation had arrived in Assam to participate in a convention against Assam’s recently-released draft National Register of Citizenship (NRC) published last month on July 30.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha stated NRC as “national security” matter on Friday. Terming it as a “fair and objective” process, Singh said if all documents required for registration of NRC are submitted, no citizen would be left out.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was passed unanimously by Lok Sabha. The passage of the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, making NCBC a panel with full powers to safeguard rights and interests of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), could give a fillip to the BJP’s attempts to posture itself as a party that stands for backward communities.

Various bills are lined up in the lower house for consideration today, including the banning of unregulated deposit Schemes 2018, the National Sports University Bill 2018 and the National Medical Commission Bill 2017. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will deliberate on the Private Members’ Business Bill today.