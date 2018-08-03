Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: TMC delegation created unruly situation, says Rajnath Singh

Trinamool Congress MPs created a ruckus in Lok Sabha Friday after their party delegation was detained at Silchar airport on Thursday. The delegation had arrived in Assam to participate in a convention against Assam’s recently-released draft National Register of Citizenship (NRC) published last month on July 30.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha stated NRC as “national security” matter on Friday. Terming it as a “fair and objective” process, Singh said if all documents required for registration of NRC are submitted, no citizen would be left out.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was passed unanimously by Lok Sabha. The passage of the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, making NCBC a panel with full powers to safeguard rights and interests of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), could give a fillip to the BJP’s attempts to posture itself as a party that stands for backward communities.
Various bills are lined up in the lower house for consideration today, including the banning of unregulated deposit Schemes 2018, the National Sports University Bill 2018 and the National Medical Commission Bill 2017. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will deliberate on the Private Members’ Business Bill today.
BJP member Anurag Singh Thakur from Himachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha is addressing the National Sports University Bill and National Medical Commission Bill, Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill is also listed in the Lower House for discussion.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourns the Upper House till 2:30 pm.
Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives at Parliament.
Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal arrives at the Parliament.
In Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh clarified that the government received information from media as well as intelligence and therefore to maintain law and order, in the state, the MPs were detained. The MPs were given due respect by district administrators and police officers with "folded hands" told the MPs that it would not be possible to go out.
"Delegation member created an unruly situation."
Discussing NRC in Assam, Kalyan Banerjee AITC, West Bengal raised the issue of MPs detained at Silchar airport in Guwahati, he said he was informed that as per an order passed by the Supreme Court, the MPs were detained under Section 151 CrPc.
"Citizens have a right to move anywhere in India and an MP has more responsibility to go anywhere if there is a problem in India. It's a malafide action."
"Is this not an undeclared emergency itself?"
Questions regarding Aadhaar are raised in the Rajya Sabha. Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad replied to questions stating that biometrics is the core critical component of Aadhaar. 'There is a parliamentary law to back the law. Even billion attempts won't be able to break it. '
When asked about Aadhaar in Asaam, Prasad reasoned that due to NRC in Assam, Aadhaar was put on a hold in the state.
Trinamool Congress MPs have been creating a continuous ruckus in Lok Sabha Friday after their party delegation was detained at Silchar airport on Thursday.
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke over the issue and said, "India's territorial integrity cannot be compromised, receiving an applause from the assembly. We can't leave our border open for everyone."
"There can be trouble in the process, Singh cannot say it's fair and objective process. "
All India Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien asked for clarification from Rajnath Singh stating, "This a national issue and humanitatrian issue not just assam. This is classic double speak."
Quoting the Home Minister, O'Brien said, "Yes communal disharmony is being spread," and he questioned, who is spreading it. "I seek protection."
"If there are 16 documnets needed to prove citizenship, higher authorities also need to produce a document of a higher education."
Home Minsister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha resumed his speech on NRC satting, "Every country would want to know how many citizens it has. This is a national security isuue."
Addressing Ghulam Nabi Azad complaint, Singh said, the 40 lakh are not families, they are people. Further he said, around 3 crore people applied for NRC and out of those around 2 crore have been included.
All documents required for NRC, if given, those people would not be left out from the NRC, receiving an applause from the assembly.
