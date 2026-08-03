Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 11 Live: Two Bills set to be introduced in Lok Sabha amid likely disruption

Proceedings in the Parliament is set to resume for the third week on Monday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

The Parliament is set to resume for the third week on Monday, even as the Centre is set to introduce the pending Bills for consideration and passing. The latest session comes after days of disruption amid protests from the Opposition over a range of issues including paper leaks, police excesses on Jantar Mantar protestors, and the Ram Mandir donation row.

In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh is set to introduce The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to introduce The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026.

Story continues below this ad In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is set to introduce The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing. Amid the disruption, the government insiders said the Centre is waiting for the Opposition to get back to allowing Parliament to function before taking up crucial pieces of legislation next week. In the last two weeks, Parliament has cleared the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Live Updates Aug 3, 2026 08:50 AM IST Rajya Sabha to vote on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Bill Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is set to introduce the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha. Aug 3, 2026 08:46 AM IST Bills set for introduction in Lok Sabha today The government is set to introduce the Indian Statistical Institute Bill and the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill in the Lok Sabha today. Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman are set to introduce the two Bills in the lower house.

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