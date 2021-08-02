scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 02, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: RS leaders of “like-minded” Opposition parties to meet at 10:15 am today

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Since the session began on July 19, only a handful of bills have been passed. Discussions on these bills could not take place amid the chaos.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2021 9:54:27 am
Parliament disruptionsThe Monsoon session of the Parliament is underway for two weeks now. (File)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will resume today as opposition parties are again expected to target the Centre over issues of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, farm laws and the Pegasus hacking controversy.

Rajya Sabha leaders of “like-minded” Opposition to meet at 10: 15 am on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to happen at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s office, to chalk out the strategy for the day’s proceedings of the House.

For today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to move a bill for the maintenance of essential defence services for India’s security in the Lok Sabha. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, which seeks to abolish tribunals or authorities under various laws by amending various statutes to streamline the justice delivery system.

In Rajya Sabha, Sarbanda Sonawal will move a bill to promote economical and safe transportation and trade through inland waters. A report on “Attracting Investment in a post-covid-19 economy” in the country will also be laid on the floor.

The Opposition and the Centre are locked in a standoff on conducting a discussion over the snooping issue in the house. Since the session began on July 19, only a handful of bills have been passed. Discussions on these bills could not take place amid the chaos. Parliament has only functioned for 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours due to this.

Live Blog

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha dominated by Opposition protests till now; Raj Nath Singh, Sarbanda Sonawal to move bills today; Naqvi accuses Congress of fabricating Pegasus issue. Follow this space for the latest updates.

09:53 (IST)02 Aug 2021
RS leaders of Opposition to meet at 10:15 am today

Rajya Sabha leaders of “like-minded” Opposition to meet at 10:15 am on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to happen at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office, to chalk out the strategy for the day's proceedings of the House.

Rajya Sabha Pegasus ruckus: TMC lines up Opposition MPs in defence of suspended Shantanu Sen

 

At least a dozen non-TMC Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha are said to have offered to depose against Union Minister Hardeep Puri in defence of TMC MP Shantanu Sen who was suspended from the House for tearing up Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw’s statement on the Pegasus issue.

On that day, July 22, there was a heated exchange between Sen and Puri after which the TMC MP alleged that he was summoned by the Union Minister in a “bad manner”.

 

As Opposition digs in heels on Pegasus, govt may curtail House session

With the Pegasus row disrupting Parliament for the ninth straight day, sources said on Friday that the government is “seriously considering the curtailment of the Monsoon Session”.

The session, which began on July 19, was to go on until August 13.

“The government is ready to discuss every people-related issue in Parliament, but the Opposition does not want that. It’s a complete waste of money and time,” a minister said. He added that the “looming Covid threat… with many areas reporting cases” would also be a factor if the government decides to wind up the session

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.