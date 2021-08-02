Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: RS leaders of “like-minded” Opposition parties to meet at 10:15 am today

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is underway for two weeks now. (File)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will resume today as opposition parties are again expected to target the Centre over issues of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, farm laws and the Pegasus hacking controversy.

Rajya Sabha leaders of “like-minded” Opposition to meet at 10: 15 am on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to happen at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s office, to chalk out the strategy for the day’s proceedings of the House.

For today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to move a bill for the maintenance of essential defence services for India’s security in the Lok Sabha. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, which seeks to abolish tribunals or authorities under various laws by amending various statutes to streamline the justice delivery system.

In Rajya Sabha, Sarbanda Sonawal will move a bill to promote economical and safe transportation and trade through inland waters. A report on “Attracting Investment in a post-covid-19 economy” in the country will also be laid on the floor.

The Opposition and the Centre are locked in a standoff on conducting a discussion over the snooping issue in the house. Since the session began on July 19, only a handful of bills have been passed. Discussions on these bills could not take place amid the chaos. Parliament has only functioned for 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours due to this.