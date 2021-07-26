Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both Houses reconvene today, key bills lined for discussion

The Monsoon session Monday began on a stormy note with the Opposition targeting the Government on a variety of issues. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Parliament is set to recommence on Monday for the ongoing monsoon session, two days after both of its Houses were adjourned following a ruckus by the Opposition.

In Lok Sabha, The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 are listed for discussion. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

In Rajya Sabha, The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 are listed in the business for the day.

Parliament was rocked by protests from the opposing parties last week as they raised a ruckus over the alleged targeting of phones with spyware Pegasus, the farmers’ protests over the three contentious farm laws, and IT raids at Dainik Bhaskar office.