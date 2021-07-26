scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 26, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both Houses reconvene today, key bills lined for discussion

Parliament Monsoon Session Today Live News Updates: Parliament was rocked by protests from the opposing parties last week as they raised a ruckus over the alleged targeting of phones with spyware Pegasus, the farmers' protests over the three contentious farm laws, and IT raids at Dainik Bhaskar office.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2021 10:32:36 am
monsoon session of parliament, tmc, opposition, congress, pm modi, indian express newsThe Monsoon session Monday began on a stormy note with the Opposition targeting the Government on a variety of issues. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Parliament is set to recommence on Monday for the ongoing monsoon session, two days after both of its Houses were adjourned following a ruckus by the Opposition.

In Lok Sabha, The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 are listed for discussion. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also introduce The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

In Rajya Sabha, The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 are listed in the business for the day.

Parliament was rocked by protests from the opposing parties last week as they raised a ruckus over the alleged targeting of phones with spyware Pegasus, the farmers’ protests over the three contentious farm laws, and IT raids at Dainik Bhaskar office.

Live Blog

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 to be discussed in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 to be taken up.

10:32 (IST)26 Jul 2021
DMK MP gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha over Pegasus Project

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report

10:12 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Rajya Sabha opposition MPs meet to discuss strategy

Floor leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha meet at Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament, to discuss the strategy regarding the issues raised by them in the House

10:06 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Congress MPs give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Project Pegasus

  • Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the alleged usage of Pegasus spyware by the Government
  • Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' report

TMC MPs display placards as they stage a protest over the issue of surveillance during the Monsoon Session of Parliament (PTI)

PM must make statement in Parliament: Chidambaram on Pegasus row

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the government should either call for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations or request the Supreme Court to appoint a sitting judge to investigate the matter, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in Parliament clarifying whether there had been surveillance or not.

TMC MP is suspended, Naidu says his conduct assault on democracy

With the BJP Government not yielding to the demand for a discussion on the Pegasus spyware phone hacking scandal and the Opposition remaining firm on answers from it, Parliament remained stalled for the fourth day Friday. In the Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen who tore IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement Thursday was suspended for the remaining part of the session, leading to more uproar.

Divided Opp shows up at Pegasus protest in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any major business due to disruptions, largely over the Pegasus snooping allegations, for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. However, the opposition parties yet again remained disunited in their protests, failing to coordinate and build an offensive that may bring the Treasury benches under pressure.

 

 

 

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.