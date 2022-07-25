scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu sworn in as President; Congress’s Manish Tewari criticises disruptions in House

Parliament Monsoon Session Live, July 25, 2022: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon session began on July 18.

July 25, 2022 10:32:04 am
Parliament Monsoon Session Live | Monsoon Session 2022 | MONSOON SESSION OF PARLIAMENTParliament News Live Updates: Last week's House proceedings saw repeated disruptions and amendments as Opposition members demanded discussions on price rise, GST hike and other issues. (File photo)

Parliament Session 2022 Live: President-elect Droupadi Murmu was administered oath as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the historic Central Hall of the Parliament House. Earlier this morning, Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat.

Meanwhile, amid repeated adjournments in Parliament, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday said parliamentarians should seriously introspect whether disruption is at all a “legitimate tactic”, asserting that it should only be used in an “extreme situation” and not become the norm. He, however, said it is the responsibility of the government to run the House, and putting the blame for frequent adjournments on the Congress is both “unfortunate and opportunistic”, as the BJP and its allies had stalled Parliament during their time as the opposition during 2004-14.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon session began on July 18 with the Opposition insisting on a debate on price rise and GST on essential items of daily use.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Born in 1958, Draupadi Murmu was the first girl in Uparbeda, one of the seven revenue villages in Uparbeda panchayat in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, to go to college.

With the first week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament ending in a washout as the Opposition locked horns with the government over its demand for an urgent discussion on price rise and the hike in GST rates, the Congress today demanded that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convene a meeting of the floor leaders to find a way out.

Meanwhile, the BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader may have been “unproductive politically” but he should not try to curb the legislature’s productivity. Attacking Gandhi, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani alleged his political life has been dotted with show of disrespect to parliamentary procedures and traditions. He is now adamant to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha, she told reporters.

In other news, launching her campaign for the Vice-President elections, opposition candidate Margaret Alva on Sunday spoke to Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his party’s support. She also reached out to the chief ministers of BJP-ruled Assam and Karnataka.

