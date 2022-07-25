Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu sworn in as President; Congress’s Manish Tewari criticises disruptions in House

Parliament Session 2022 Live: President-elect Droupadi Murmu was administered oath as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the historic Central Hall of the Parliament House. Earlier this morning, Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat.

Meanwhile, amid repeated adjournments in Parliament, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday said parliamentarians should seriously introspect whether disruption is at all a “legitimate tactic”, asserting that it should only be used in an “extreme situation” and not become the norm. He, however, said it is the responsibility of the government to run the House, and putting the blame for frequent adjournments on the Congress is both “unfortunate and opportunistic”, as the BJP and its allies had stalled Parliament during their time as the opposition during 2004-14.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon session began on July 18 with the Opposition insisting on a debate on price rise and GST on essential items of daily use.