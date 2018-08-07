Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid chaos

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) members stage a protest against the NDA government. (PTI photo) All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) members stage a protest against the NDA government. (PTI photo)

The Lok Sabha has listed The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 today for consideration and passage. The bill aims to regulate medical education and practice and set up the National Medical Commission (NMC). The NMC panel would have 25 members and will determine fees for up to 40 per cent of the seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities.

Other bills that are scheduled for passage are The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 tabled by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha today.

In a landmark victory for the government, the Lok Sabha unanimously passed The Scheduled Castes and The Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 on Monday whereas the Rajya Sabha passed The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 and The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MPs continued their agitation at Parliament on Monday over the detention and alleged manhandling of the TMC delegation at Silchar airport last week and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs staged a protest demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh.