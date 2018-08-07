Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
  • Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid chaos
Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: The Lok Sabha would hear the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 which aims to set up the National Medical Commission (NMC) which will determine fees for up to 40 per cent of the seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2018 11:25:19 am
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) members stage a protest against the NDA government. (PTI photo)

The Lok Sabha has listed The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 today for consideration and passage. The bill aims to regulate medical education and practice and set up the National Medical Commission (NMC). The NMC panel would have 25 members and will determine fees for up to 40 per cent of the seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities.

Other bills that are scheduled for passage are The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 tabled by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha today.

In a landmark victory for the government, the Lok Sabha unanimously passed The Scheduled Castes and The Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 on Monday whereas the Rajya Sabha passed The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 and The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MPs continued their agitation at Parliament on Monday over the detention and alleged manhandling of the TMC delegation at Silchar airport last week and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs staged a protest demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

 

Live Blog

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates

11:20 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Muzaffarpur Shelter home case: RJD, SP and CPI MPs protest in Parliament
11:17 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Rajya Sabha adjounred till 12 pm

The Chairman adjourned the House to meet at 12 pm 

11:08 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Update: OBC bill passed in LS yesterday

Another bill granting Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC)was passed in the Lower House yesterday with 156 votes to nil.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 granted the Constitutional status to the NCBC.

Read| Rajya Sabha nod to Bill granting constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes

11:07 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated on the passage of SC/ST bill

(Express Photos by Praveen Jain)

11:05 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Rajya Sabha sits

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu begins the session in Rajya Sabha and acknowledges the demise of RK Dhawan, former member of Indian National Congress, and marks silence in the House.

11:00 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
SC/ST bill passed in Lok Sabha yesterday

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the renewed Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018, which rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against people from SC or ST communities.

The bill further states that an FIR would be lodged based on complaints of crimes against people from Dalit and tribal communities without any questions and no preliminary inquiry shall take place to register a criminal case.

Read| Amended, with more teeth, SC/ST Bill passed by Lok Sabha

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs staged a protest demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh at the Parliament monsoon session on Monday. (PTI photo)

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 also referred to as the OBC bill as part of the ongoing Monsoon session. With the Congress undoing its stance taken in the Upper House during the last Monsoon Session, the Bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was passed unanimously by Lok Sabha last week.

