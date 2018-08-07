Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon amid chaos

The Lok Sabha has listed The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 today for consideration and passage. The bill aims to regulate medical education and practice and set up the National Medical Commission (NMC). The NMC panel would have 25 members and will determine fees for up to 40 per cent of the seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities.
Other bills that are scheduled for passage are The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 tabled by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha today.
In a landmark victory for the government, the Lok Sabha unanimously passed The Scheduled Castes and The Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 on Monday whereas the Rajya Sabha passed The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 and The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MPs continued their agitation at Parliament on Monday over the detention and alleged manhandling of the TMC delegation at Silchar airport last week and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs staged a protest demanding special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh.
The Chairman adjourned the House to meet at 12 pm
Another bill granting Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC)was passed in the Lower House yesterday with 156 votes to nil.
The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 granted the Constitutional status to the NCBC.
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu begins the session in Rajya Sabha and acknowledges the demise of RK Dhawan, former member of Indian National Congress, and marks silence in the House.
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the renewed Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018, which rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against people from SC or ST communities.
The bill further states that an FIR would be lodged based on complaints of crimes against people from Dalit and tribal communities without any questions and no preliminary inquiry shall take place to register a criminal case.
