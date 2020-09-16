Parliament LIVE updates: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to table bills

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The third day of the monsoon session of Parliament will see Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman table bills in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively. Shah, who was recently admitted to AIIMS for the second time, will move The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for discussion. The Bill was already passed by the Lower House. Rajya Sabha will also see Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan move The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 for passing and Shripad Yesso Naik will lay on the table The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Lok Sabha, which will start at 3 pm, will see Finance Minister Sitharaman moving The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to be taken into consideration. Following this, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move two bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha on the border tensions between India and China, during which he said till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution between the two countries. “China doesn’t recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well established geographical principals,” he said.
This time, the Parliament session is being held amid strict social distancing protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'Chinese surveillance on political leaders and key officials.'
Congress MP KC Venugopal mentions The Indian Express investigation on China is Watching in Rajya Sabha. He says, "As per a media report, a Shenzhen based tech company with links to Chinese govt is tracking over 10,000 Indians in its global database of foreign targets. I want to know from the govt if it has taken note of it. If so, what actions have been taken?"
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told the Parliament that China had mobilised large number of troops, weapons and ammunition on the Line of Actual control in Eastern Ladakh, violating all bilateral agreements in the process. He also said while India wanted a peaceful resolution to the current crisis, it was ready for all situations.
Addressing the Lok Sabha on the issue of standoff with Chinese forces in Ladakh, Singh said, “According to the current situation, China has mobilised a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the depth areas. There are several frictions areas in Eastern Ladakh including Gogra, Kongka La and North and south Banks of Pangong Tso. In response, our forces have made appropriate counter deployments in these areas, so that India’s security interests can be fully protected.”
Singh said through its provocative, violent and aggressive actions since April-May, China had violated all bilateral agreements to maintain peace and tranquillity on the borders.
Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who was found positive for Covid-19 in the test conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha session in Delhi but later tested negative in Jaipur, has demanded an inquiry into the contradictory reports. The positive test meant he was advised 14-day home quarantine and had to skip the Parliament session.
Lashing out at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) over the efficacy of the tests conducted on MPs, Beniwal has asked the Union Health Ministry to make its stand clear on his tests.
Beniwal is the national convenor of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and a part of the BJP-led NDA. Ahead of the Parliament Session, he underwent a mandatory test for Covid on the Parliament premises on September 11. He said he received a call from the Parliament staff two days later when he was in Jaipur, informing him his results were positive. Subsequently, he said, he underwent another test at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, which returned negative.
Incidentally, Beniwal had Covid-19 earlier, in late July, and had subsequently recovered.
On a day when the Lok Sabha unanimously backed the government’s move to slash salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to meet the exigencies arising out of the pandemic, a united Opposition asked the government to restore the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), funding for which has been suspended for two years.
The Opposition also suggested that the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project should be cancelled to put in that money for the country’s fight against Covid pandemic.
The Lower House passed the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that seeks to reduce salaries of lawmakers by 30 per cent for one year as part of austerity measures introduced in view of Covid-19.
In a written statement placed before Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the ministry had given scholarships amounting to more than Rs 4 crore to minority students from economically weaker sections, and that Rs 11,690 crore has been spent on the scholarships since 2014-15.
Actor Kangana Ranaut got support in Parliament on Tuesday. During Zero Hour, Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, BJP’s Ram Swaroop, said the “daughter of Himachal Pradesh” has been ill-treated by the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government. “Shiv Sena is no longer a Sena of Shivaji Maharaj but of the Congress,” he said, pointing to the demolition of Ranaut’s Mumbai office last week by the Sena-led civic body. Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security to the “brave lady” from his state.
Exclusion of Punjabi from the list of official languages of J&K came up in Lok Sabha on Monday and Tuesday. While Congress’s Manish Tewari raised the issue on Monday, NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal raised it on Tuesday, and added that NC leader Farooq Abdullah would confirm it. At this, Abdullah said Punjabi was included in the list during his tenure as J&K chief minister. Badal then complimented Abdullah for his “excellent Punjabi”. The NC leader added that Punjabi is spoken by many in J&K, and urged the government to consider the suggestion, and also adding Pahari and Gujari as official languages of the UT.
The government on Tuesday rejected the Opposition’s demands to raise several contentious issues, including Chinese aggression at the LAC, saying the issue is sensitive and a threadbare debate in Parliament would put the lives of the soldiers there in danger.
Sources said Opposition leaders wanted to have short-duration discussions on the tension at LAC, the pandemic situation, migrant workers’ issues and the rising unemployment in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held at 2 pm Tuesday. But the treasury benches are learnt to have suggested that the pandemic could be discussed during the debate on Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill and for the economy issues, Lok Sabha will have a debate on supplementary demands for grants and other financial bills such as Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill.
Unlike on Monday, opposition parties tried to be on the offensive on Tuesday, with many Congress MPs giving notices on adjournment motion. But Speaker Om Birla rejected it.
Migrants took to walking hundreds of kilometres to their homes during the lockdown because of fake news, the government has told Parliament. It also said that the global experience with Covid-19 and its highly infectious nature led to the Centre’s decision to clamp a nationwide lockdown on March 24 at a notice of just four hours.
The information was given in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in response to two separate questions by Opposition members.
When TMC member Mala Roy asked why migrant labourers had to walk miles to reach their homes, Rai said, “The migration of large number of migrant workers was triggered by panic created by fake news regarding duration of lockdown, and people, especially migrant labourers, were worried about adequate supply of basic necessities like food, drinking water, health services and shelter.”
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi arrive at the Parliament, as proceedings of the Rajya Sabha begin on third day of the Monsoon Session.
The Monsoon session of Parliament, cut short due to the pandemic, will not have Question Hour, during which Members of Parliament ask questions to ministers and hold them accountable for the functioning of their ministries. Zero Hour, during which members raise matters of public importance, will also be curtailed and there will be no private members’ Bill. Protesting the move, Opposition leaders accused the government of trying to reduce Parliament to a “notice board”. In the face of criticism from the Opposition party against doing away with the Question hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the government is ready to take up unstarred questions. Members get answers to unstarred questions in writing, and it is deemed to be laid on the table of the House.
# Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) ports and concern over national security.'
# PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'MPLAD funds and poor condition of National Highway from Jammu to Srinagar.'
# BSP MP Veer Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.'
# RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce.'
# Congress MP Anand Sharma has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the incursion of Chinese Army across the LAC and military standoff between the Armies of India and China on the LAC.'
# AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'him being stopped from discharging his duties of an MP.'
# Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of 'Chinese surveillance on political leaders and key officials.'
Bills for consideration in Lok Sabha are -- The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
Today, Bills for consideration in Rajya Sabha are: The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
