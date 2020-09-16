Parliament LIVE updates: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman to table bills

Parliament Monsson Session LIVE updates: A civic worker sweeps a lawn in the premises of Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The third day of the monsoon session of Parliament will see Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman table bills in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively. Shah, who was recently admitted to AIIMS for the second time, will move The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for discussion. The Bill was already passed by the Lower House. Rajya Sabha will also see Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan move The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 for passing and Shripad Yesso Naik will lay on the table The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Lok Sabha, which will start at 3 pm, will see Finance Minister Sitharaman moving The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to be taken into consideration. Following this, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move two bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha on the border tensions between India and China, during which he said till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution between the two countries. “China doesn’t recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well established geographical principals,” he said.