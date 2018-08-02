Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: NRC row likely to dominate proceedings in Rajya Sabha again

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes Wednesday when Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked BJP president Amit Shah to conclude his statement over the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC). With the Opposition unrelenting, Naidu was forced to briefly adjourn the House.
Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress and the Trinamool Congress of “murdering democracy” by not letting its president Amit Shah speak in Parliament on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam with their noisy protests. Union minister Prakash Javadekar also asked the Congress and its former president Sonia Gandhi to make their stand clear on the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the country. Later on, Union Minister Rajnath Singh also was not allowed to make a statement on the NRC.
The issue is likely to dominate proceedings once the House reconvenes Thursday.
The issue of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday rocked the Rajya Sabha, as the House failed to complete a discussion on the issue and a reply on it by Home Minister Rajnath Singh amid vociferous protests by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members.
Keeping up their strong protests, Trinamool members forced an adjournment of the Rajya Sabha for the day just after 2 pm. In the morning, the House was forced into an adjournment within 15 minutes, as the Congress sought an apology from BJP MP Amit Shah for describing all Prime Ministers in office after Rajiv Gandhi as “buzdil” (coward) for not implementing the Assam Accord.
Javadekar hit out at the opposition after its members began protesting when Shah rose to speak in the Rajya Sabha, forcing its adjournment for the day. They had created a ruckus Tuesday as well when Shah said that the BJP government had to the courage to implement the Supreme Court’s decision on the NRC while the previous Congress dispensations lacked it. Read more
While underlining that Parliament is a forum for debate, the Prime Minister said, “The words spoken in Parliament are on record – they will be part of history books. That is why it is important for Parliament to function effectively.” He said MPs bring with them the dreams and aspirations of their constituents in a country as big as India. Ostensibly referring to frequent disruptions in Parliament, Modi said the country would have been surprised to see MPs of all parties sitting together in harmony at the event, unlike during the day where all vociferously oppose each other. He said he wishes to see the same harmonious scene in both Houses. Read More
Discussion on setting up a mechanism for quicker resolution of commercial disputes on Wednesday branched briefly into the issue of National Judicial Appointments Commission, the future of a similar Bill, and why Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court K M Joseph had not been elevated to the Supreme Court even after the Supreme Court collegium had recommended his name more than once.
As Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was burnishing his government’s record in appointment of judges in higher judiciary, he said that because the Supreme Court had been deciding on NJAC, appointments to higher judiciary had been stalled until November 2015, and the low number of appointments was thus not the government’s fault. Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, who was in the chair, intervened, and asked Prasad that regarding NJAC “about which you spoke, what is the solution?”
On Tuesday, the Upper House transacted little business after Congress MPs trooped to the Well and raised slogans over Shah’s remarks on the NRC. Shah, in his address before the House, claimed the Congress, unlike the BJP, lacked courage, to identify illegal migrants in Assam.
We approached parliament, debated in Parliament, had a no-confidence motion against PM and council of ministers, met President and today we met vice-president, we are contemplating going to SC also. We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh: TDP MP Jayadev Galla.
In Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will take up the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, to amend the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, as it was passed by the Lok Sabha. Also on the list are the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which will be moved by Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar, respectively. These two were also passed by the Lower House.
In Rajya Sabha, Harsh Vardhan will move for leave to introduce the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018. The Bill is to provide for the regulation of use and application of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) technology for the purposes of establishing the identity of certain categories of persons including the victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, missing persons and unknown deceased persons and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. He will also move to introduce the Bill in Rajya Sabha.
Rajyawardhan Rathore will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 45th Report of the Standing Committee on Information Technology on Demands for Grants (2018-19), pertaining to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
JP Nadda to move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 to provide for a medical education system that ensures availability of adequate and high quality medical professionals; that encourages medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research; that has an objective periodic assessment of medical institutions and facilitates maintenance of a medical register for India and enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services; that is flexible to adapt to changing needs and has an effective grievance redressal mechanism and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.
The lower House will also consider the National Sports University Bill, 2018, which was moved by Rajyavardhan Rathore on August 1. He will also move that the bill be passed. The Bill proposes to establish and incorporate a National Sports University in the State of Manipur, a specialised University first of its kind, to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching besides functioning as the national training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting best international practices and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.
Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot will take up the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017 in Lok Sabha for further amendments as it was returned by Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha had, on January 3, asked for some changes in the bill to amend the Constitution of India.
Reacting to disruptions in Parliament proceedings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for an orderly functioning of both Houses of Parliament and said, "The government has the least to lose due to disruptions in Parliament —- it is the country, and constituency of each Parliamentarian, which has the most to lose in such a situation."
TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has dressed up as a magician today. He has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.
