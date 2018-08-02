Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: NRC row likely to dominate proceedings in Rajya Sabha again

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha will also consider the National Sports University Bill, 2018, which was moved by Rajyavardhan Rathore on August 1. Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha will also consider the National Sports University Bill, 2018, which was moved by Rajyavardhan Rathore on August 1.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes Wednesday when Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked BJP president Amit Shah to conclude his statement over the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC). With the Opposition unrelenting, Naidu was forced to briefly adjourn the House.

Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Congress and the Trinamool Congress of “murdering democracy” by not letting its president Amit Shah speak in Parliament on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam with their noisy protests. Union minister Prakash Javadekar also asked the Congress and its former president Sonia Gandhi to make their stand clear on the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the country. Later on, Union Minister Rajnath Singh also was not allowed to make a statement on the NRC.

The issue is likely to dominate proceedings once the House reconvenes Thursday.