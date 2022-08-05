Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid Opposition protests, Rajya Sabha passes family courts Bill; Kharge Summoned to Herald House

Parliament Session 2022 Live: Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to extend statutory cover to family courts set up in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland. The Bill was passed amidst protests and sloganeering by the Opposition over alleged misuse of central agencies. As the Bill was being introduced by Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tried to raise a point of order but it was denied by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who said a point of order can be raised only “in relation to the business of the House at the moment”.

Meanwhile, the Congress said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s summoning by Enforcement Directorate during the working hours of Parliament was an “insult” to the legislature and alleged that “Modishahi” is reaching a new low. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, however, claimed that the government does not interfere in the functioning of law enforcement agencies and said Congress leaders should face the law, not run away from it and allow Parliament to function.

The Congress party on Friday will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to register its protest against issues of inflation, unemployment and GST on food items. Even as the Delhi Police shot off a letter to the party on Wednesday denying permission for the march, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Thursday said, “All Congress MPs will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow to raise the issues such as price rise and inflation.” The Congress MPs have been protesting against the issues both inside and outside the Parliament and will kick off their “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhawan” march from the Parliament.