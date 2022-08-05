Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid Opposition protests, Rajya Sabha passes family courts Bill; Kharge Summoned to Herald House

scorecardresearch
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 5, 2022 8:41:32 am
Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 4, 2022.

Parliament Session 2022 Live: Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to extend statutory cover to family courts set up in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland. The Bill was passed amidst protests and sloganeering by the Opposition over alleged misuse of central agencies. As the Bill was being introduced by Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tried to raise a point of order but it was denied by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who said a point of order can be raised only “in relation to the business of the House at the moment”.

Meanwhile, the Congress said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge’s summoning by Enforcement Directorate during the working hours of Parliament was an “insult” to the legislature and alleged that “Modishahi” is reaching a new low. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, however, claimed that the government does not interfere in the functioning of law enforcement agencies and said Congress leaders should face the law, not run away from it and allow Parliament to function.

The Congress party on Friday will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to register its protest against issues of inflation, unemployment and GST on food items. Even as the Delhi Police shot off a letter to the party on Wednesday denying permission for the march, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Thursday said, “All Congress MPs will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow to raise the issues such as price rise and inflation.” The Congress MPs have been protesting against the issues both inside and outside the Parliament and will kick off their “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhawan” march from the Parliament.

Amid Opposition protests, Rajya Sabha passes family courts Bill

Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to extend statutory cover to family courts set up in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland. The Bill was passed amidst protests and sloganeering by the Opposition over alleged misuse of central agencies.

As the Bill was being introduced by Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tried to raise a point of order but it was denied by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who said a point of order can be raised only “in relation to the business of the House at the moment”.

On Wednesday, the Minister for the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY), Ashwini Vaishnaw, withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. The reasons for the withdrawal were circulated in a note to MPs, which stated that,“considering the report of the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon…”. The decision lays waste years of labour and deliberation on a law essential for the protection of every Indian in a digitised society. Hence, it is important for us to understand its implications by first taking into account why the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was introduced in Parliament, and second, whether its withdrawal is justified.

OPINION | Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Better late: Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, on Thursday hosted a dinner for Opposition’s vice-president candidate Margaret Alva and leaders and MPs from opposition parties. For a moment, everyone thought the host will not be able to make it in time as he was at Herald House. It was in Kharge’s presence that the Enforcement Directorate conducted a search operation at the office of Young Indian. The veteran Congress leader managed to reach over an hour late as senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Tiruchi Siva, waited. The 80-year-old Kharge was at the Young Indian office with ED officials for close to eight hours.

DELHI CONFIDENTIAL | Guests at Kharge’s dinner party made to wait until he finished up with ED at Young India office

