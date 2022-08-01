scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022
Parliament session Live: Inflation up for discussion in Lok Sabha today

Parliament monsoon session Live Updates: Several Opposition parties are keen to attack the government over the use of central agencies and alleged attempts to “topple” the Jharkhand government.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2022 9:10:40 am
lok sabha, parliament, parliament session live updates, lok sabha liveLok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kirit Solanki conducts proceedings in the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Parliament monsoon session Live Updates: Meeting a key demand by the Opposition, the Union government has listed inflation for discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday. The monsoon session, so far, has been marked with disruptions with the Opposition members demanding a discussion over the price rise and GST rates.

However, some parties are now keen to attack the government over other political issues that cropped up over the weekend — the use of central agencies and alleged attempts to “topple” the Jharkhand government.

Meanwhile, Union Minsiter Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Central
Universities Act, 2009, in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar is expected to move the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha for passing.

Parliament News Live Updates: Lok Sabha members to discuss inflation today; Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to introduce The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Follow this space for latest updates

09:10 (IST)01 Aug 2022
In Lok Sabha, inflation up for discussion today, but may get drowned out

The Union government has listed inflation for discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday, meeting a key demand of Opposition parties that had been stalling Parliament over the matter. 

But the big question is whether normalcy will return to Parliament for the discussion to take place. Some parties are now keen to attack the government over other political issues that cropped up over the weekend — the use of central agencies and alleged attempts to “topple” the Jharkhand government. Read more

09:09 (IST)01 Aug 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Meeting a key demand by the Opposition, the Union government has listed inflation for discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday. 

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Congress MP P. Chidambaram with opposition MPs Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri, Sanjay Singh and others protesting against the Union Government, near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Opposition to push for discussion on Agnipath in Parliament next week

The Opposition is likely to demand a discussion on the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Parliament next week after the debate on price rise is taken up in both the Houses, PTI reported quoting sources on Sunday.

A discussion on price rise has been listed in the Lok Sabha for Monday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day.

Opposition leaders said while there is a consensus among them about the need for a discussion on Agnipath, which had sparked violent protests across the country, they had varied stands on the subject. “We will definitely raise the issue in Parliament, however there is very little time to force a discussion on it as the session is ending on August 12 and in between there is a weekend, the vice presidential election as well as the farewell for (outgoing vice president) Venkaiah Naidu,” PTI quoted an opposition leader as saying.

