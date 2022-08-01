Parliament session Live: Inflation up for discussion in Lok Sabha today

Congress MP P. Chidambaram with opposition MPs Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri, Sanjay Singh and others protesting against the Union Government, near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Opposition is likely to demand a discussion on the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme in Parliament next week after the debate on price rise is taken up in both the Houses, PTI reported quoting sources on Sunday.

A discussion on price rise has been listed in the Lok Sabha for Monday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day.

Opposition leaders said while there is a consensus among them about the need for a discussion on Agnipath, which had sparked violent protests across the country, they had varied stands on the subject. “We will definitely raise the issue in Parliament, however there is very little time to force a discussion on it as the session is ending on August 12 and in between there is a weekend, the vice presidential election as well as the farewell for (outgoing vice president) Venkaiah Naidu,” PTI quoted an opposition leader as saying.