Parliament session Live: Inflation up for discussion in Lok Sabha today

Parliament monsoon session Live Updates: Meeting a key demand by the Opposition, the Union government has listed inflation for discussion in Lok Sabha on Monday. The monsoon session, so far, has been marked with disruptions with the Opposition members demanding a discussion over the price rise and GST rates.
However, some parties are now keen to attack the government over other political issues that cropped up over the weekend — the use of central agencies and alleged attempts to “topple” the Jharkhand government.
Meanwhile, Union Minsiter Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to introduce a Bill to amend the Central
Universities Act, 2009, in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar is expected to move the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha for passing.
