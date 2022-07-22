Parliament Monsoon Session Live: No proposal to increase SC, HC judges’ retirement age, govt tells RS

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: There is no proposal to increase the retirement age of Supreme Court and High Court judges, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday told Parliament. “The Constitution (114th Amendment) Bill was introduced in 2010 to increase the retirement age of high court judges to 65. However, it was not taken up for consideration in Parliament and lapsed with the dissolution of the 15 Lok Sabha,” Rijiju said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Thursday deferred a discussion on the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, after the government urged the Chair to take up the Bill on another day since Opposition members were not present in the House. The Bill was listed for consideration and passing on Thursday. As soon as the House re-assembled at 2.15 pm after lunch break, BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, called the name of Jitendra Singh, Union MoS (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, whose ministry has piloted the Bill.

The Rajya Sabha also deferred passage of a bill that seeks to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction till July 25 the so that opposition members can participate in the discussion on the draft law, PTI reported. Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, accepted the request of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan for deferring the passage of The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.