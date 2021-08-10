Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: General Insurance Bill in Rajya Sabha today

This year's Parliament Monsoon Session, scheduled to end on August 13, was dominated by multiple adjournments and Opposition protests. (File)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid continuing protests by the Opposition over farm laws and Pegasus row, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill is likely to be opposed by a united Opposition who has accused the government of hurrying through several bills without discussion. A report on the “Atrocities and Crimes against Women and Children” and the government’s actions on it will also be presented in the Upper House.

In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be moving the Assisted Reproductive Technology(Regulation) Bill, 2020.

In a rare thaw amid the Opposition-Centre Parliament chill, the Opposition parties on Monday said that they would cooperate with the government to pass the Constitution amendment Bill that seeks to restore to the states the power to identify socially and economically backward classes.

Yesterday, Lok Sabha pushed through 3 crucial bills –Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.– without debate amid protests by the Opposition. Rajya Sabha on the other hand, passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, which was cleared by Lok Sabha last week. Opposition parties have been criticizing the government for passing Bills without proper discussions.