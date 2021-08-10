scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: General Insurance Bill in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: In a rare thaw amid the Opposition-Centre Parliament chill, the Opposition parties on Monday said that they would cooperate with the government to pass the Constitution amendment Bill that seeks to restore to the states the power to identify socially and economically backward classes.

Updated: August 10, 2021 10:31:26 am
This year's Parliament Monsoon Session, scheduled to end on August 13, was dominated by multiple adjournments and Opposition protests. (File)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid continuing protests by the Opposition over farm laws and Pegasus row, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill is likely to be opposed by a united Opposition who has accused the government of hurrying through several bills without discussion. A report on the “Atrocities and Crimes against Women and Children” and the government’s actions on it will also be presented in the Upper House.

In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be moving the Assisted Reproductive Technology(Regulation) Bill, 2020.

In a rare thaw amid the Opposition-Centre Parliament chill, the Opposition parties on Monday said that they would cooperate with the government to pass the Constitution amendment Bill that seeks to restore to the states the power to identify socially and economically backward classes.

Yesterday, Lok Sabha pushed through 3 crucial bills –Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.– without debate amid protests by the Opposition. Rajya Sabha on the other hand, passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, which was cleared by Lok Sabha last week. Opposition parties have been criticizing the government for passing Bills without proper discussions.

Live Blog

Monsoon Session ends at August 13; Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansukh Mandaviya to move Bills today. Follow this space for the latest updates on what's happening in the Parliament.

10:31 (IST)10 Aug 2021
Today's schedule in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha will resume its session at 11 am on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill in the house today.

A report on the “Atrocities and Crimes against Women and Children” and the government’s actions on it will also be presented in the Upper House.

Twenty-ninth report on ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will be laid on the floor.

10:27 (IST)10 Aug 2021
Today's schedule in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha is scheduled to resume its session on 11 am Tuesday. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be moving the Assisted Reproductive Technology(Regulation) Bill, 2020.

Referral motion defeated, Rajya Sabha passes tribunal Bill

A Bill seeking to abolish several appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, was approved by Parliament on Monday.

Rajya Sabha passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, which was cleared by Lok Sabha last week, after a division of votes forced by the Opposition to refer the Bill to a select committee was defeated 79-44.

Opposition members, who were in the well of the House shouting slogans against the government as discussion on the Bill progressed, demanded a vote at the end of the debate. BJD’s Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, agreed to hold a vote, provided the MPs returned to their seats.

