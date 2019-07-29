Parliament LIVE updates: Speaker to decide Azam Khan’s fate; Consumer Protection Bill to be discussed

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha will discuss the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, in its proceedings today. The bill, which aims to enforce consumer rights, and provides a mechanism for redressal of complaints regarding defect in goods and deficiency in services, will be moved by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table two bills in the Rajya Sabha – The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019.

On Friday, during the Zero Hour in the Lower House, members of Parliament demanded an apology from Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for his ‘sexist remark’ towards Bihar MP Rama Devi. Devi on Saturday said that Khan must be suspended from the Lower House for five years as a mere apology for his objectionable remarks is not enough, news agency PTI reported.

The Speaker might decide today on Azam Khan’s apology or suspension.