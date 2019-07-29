Parliament LIVE updates: Speaker to decide Azam Khan’s fate; Consumer Protection Bill to be discussed

Parliament LIVE updates: Speaker to decide Azam Khan’s fate; Consumer Protection Bill to be discussedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/parliament-monsoon-session-live-updates-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-5859771/
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE News Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table two bills in the Rajya Sabha - The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha will discuss the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, in its proceedings today. The bill, which aims to enforce consumer rights, and provides a mechanism for redressal of complaints regarding defect in goods and deficiency in services, will be moved by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
On Friday, during the Zero Hour in the Lower House, members of Parliament demanded an apology from Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for his ‘sexist remark’ towards Bihar MP Rama Devi. Devi on Saturday said that Khan must be suspended from the Lower House for five years as a mere apology for his objectionable remarks is not enough, news agency PTI reported.
The Speaker might decide today on Azam Khan’s apology or suspension.
Live Blog
As both Houses resume, we bring you updates from the ongoing Monsoon session:
Azam Khan should be suspended for five years, mere apology won’t do: BJP’s Rama Devi
BJP MP Rama Devi on Saturday said Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan must be suspended from the Lok Sabha for five years as a mere apology for his objectionable remarks is not enough, news agency PTI reported. “He should be given a serious punishment and suspended for five years,” said Devi, who was officiating the House on Thursday when Khan made the objectionable remarks against her. The BJP leader also said that she would have forgiven him had Khan tendered an immediate apology, but he stormed out of Parliament. Read more
Meanwhile, on Friday, expressing “serious concerns” over the passage of bills without any scrutiny in Parliament, a total of 17 opposition parties on Friday shot off a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and asked him to intervene in the matter.
The ongoing process of passing bills in a “hurried” way is a diversion from the established practice, the letter read.
As the Lok Sabha heard matters of urgent public importance, a debate over Azam Khan's remarks towards Speaker Rama Devi created a ruckus in the Lower House.
Condemning the remark, Finance Minister Nirmala said, “there is no democracy in the house if a man can get away for abusing a woman or judging her.”
Union Minister Smriti Irani said the issue is not only a woman's problem but is a shame for all the legislators. She added that regardless of the political parties or gender, "you cannot misbehave with a woman and get away with it," adding that the incident took place outside the house, it would involve the police.
BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya also demanded an apology from Azam Khan who made objectionable remarks about Rama Devi yesterday.
The members supported the motion and condemned the incident, urging the speaker to take strict action against the member.
