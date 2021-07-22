Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Proceedings to resume amid farmers’ protest at Jantar Mantar today

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal and party MPs hold placards against the farm laws as Agriculture Minister NS Tomar walks past them outside the Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: With the Monsoon Session of the Parliament entering its third day today, the Opposition parties are expected to corner the government over its statement that no deaths were reported due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today’s session comes amid the farmers holding protests at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the newly implemented farm laws as part of their decision to hold ‘Kisan Sansads’ on each working day of the Parliament until the Monsoon Session ends.

No session had taken place in the Parliament on Wednesday owing to Eid.

The Centre and opposition parties are currently in a war of words after Union minister Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and Union Territories during the second wave. Opposition parties have also hit out at the Centre since it came to light that the Pegasus spyware was used to snoop upon many political leaders, Supreme Court judges and journalists among others.