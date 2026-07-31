Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 10 LIVE: Bill to increase Supreme Court judges likely to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

Bills to be taken up today: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration in the Lok Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, while Parliament will also take up the Joint Committee’s report on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Paper Leak Bill passed in both Houses: The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, has been passed in both the Houses of the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha passed it on Thursday night by voice vote after the Lok Sabha cleared it a day earlier, amid an Opposition walkout. The amended Bill prescribes a jail term of 5 to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh for those involved in paper leaks or exam malpractice. For organised paper leak rackets, the bill provides a minimum jail term of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore. The amended anti-paper leak law empowers states and Union Territories to designate Sessions Courts as special fast-track courts to hear offences under the Act. It also mandates day-to-day hearings and aims to complete trials within three months of the filing of the charge sheet.

Story continues below this ad PM Modi says building a robust examination system: In a late night video message, shortly after the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that comprehensive reforms to the education system were necessary to tackle the menace of paper leaks. PM Modi said that paper leaks had been a challenge for both the Centre and several states for years and had threatened the future of students appearing for examinations. He added that the government is working towards building a robust technology driven examination system. Live Updates

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