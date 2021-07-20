scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to address Rajya Sabha on Pegasus row

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned multiple times due to heavy sloganeering, without transacting any major business on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2021 10:09:21 am
monsoon session of parliament, tmc, opposition, congress, pm modi, indian express newsThe Monsoon session Monday began on a stormy note with the Opposition targeting the Government on a variety of issues. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: After a stormy day one of the monsoon session, the Pegasus row is expected to dominate proceedings in Parliament today as well with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav scheduled to make a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the report. Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the issue. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress and other parties would raise the issue in the House.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for considering and passing, while Pashupati Kumar Paras will move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021. In Rajya Sabha, The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 is listed for discussion.

In other news, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will address leaders of political parties over India’s covid-19 management and strategy on Tuesday. The address will take place at 6 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi present. It will have presentations on the pandemic and how it was managed.

Ruckus prevailed on Monday with opposition leaders targeting the centre on a variety of issues, including Covid-19 management in second wave, the Pegasus “snooping” issue, price rise of essential commodities and more. The opposition sought suspension of business several times. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned multiple times due to heavy sloganeering, without transacting any major business. Amid the chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not introduce his new cabinet. Modi reacted to the protests saying that the opposition parties could not digest that his new cabinet included women, Dalits, tribals and sons of farmers.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume session at 11 am; Union Health Secretary to address floor on covid-19 management, PM to attend; Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:09 (IST)20 Jul 2021
Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves Adjournment motion to discuss Pegasus issue in LS

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.

10:08 (IST)20 Jul 2021
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moves motion of Adjournment to discuss Pegasus issue

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved a motion of Adjournment of the business of the Lok Sabha to discuss over Pegasus issue.

10:06 (IST)20 Jul 2021
Congress MP Venugopal gives notice in RC to suspend business and discuss Pegasus issue

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday gave a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the alleged usage of Pegasus spyware by the Government.

09:59 (IST)20 Jul 2021
TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray gives notice in RS under Rule 267 to discuss 'snooping' issue

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the Pegasus 'snooping' issue, the party said on Monday. Opposition parties on Monday hit out at the government over the alleged phone-tapping of prominent personalities in the country using Israeli spyware, Pegasus, and demanded an independent judicial or parliamentary committee probe. "Trinamool's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a (Rule) 267 notice for Pegasus," the party said.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (RSTV)

17 Opposition notices rejected in Rajya Sabha as session begins

In the Rajya Sabha, there was barely any transaction of business as the House was adjourned multiple times due to slogan shouting.

Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma had given a notice demanding discussion on the “situation arising out of the unprecedented rise in the prices of essential commodities.” On the other hand, AAP’s Sanjay Singh and CPI’s Binoy Viswam gave notices to discuss the Pegasus espionage expose. DMK’s Tiruchi Siva wanted a discussion on the Mekedatu dam row. RJD’s Manoj Jha had given a notice seeking a discussion on “obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of Covid 19”.

The Trinamool Congress said its members had given multiple notices seeking discussion on fuel price hike, farmers’ agitation, decline in economic growth, weakening of federal structure and Covid/vaccination solutions.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appointed Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as Deputy Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu that the Prime Minister has directed him to inform that Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, has been appointed Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Naqvi succeeds Piyush Goyal, who has been named Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

 

 

 

 

