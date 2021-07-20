Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to address Rajya Sabha on Pegasus row

The Monsoon session Monday began on a stormy note with the Opposition targeting the Government on a variety of issues. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: After a stormy day one of the monsoon session, the Pegasus row is expected to dominate proceedings in Parliament today as well with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav scheduled to make a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the report. Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the issue. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress and other parties would raise the issue in the House.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for considering and passing, while Pashupati Kumar Paras will move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021. In Rajya Sabha, The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 is listed for discussion.

In other news, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will address leaders of political parties over India’s covid-19 management and strategy on Tuesday. The address will take place at 6 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi present. It will have presentations on the pandemic and how it was managed.

Ruckus prevailed on Monday with opposition leaders targeting the centre on a variety of issues, including Covid-19 management in second wave, the Pegasus “snooping” issue, price rise of essential commodities and more. The opposition sought suspension of business several times. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned multiple times due to heavy sloganeering, without transacting any major business. Amid the chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not introduce his new cabinet. Modi reacted to the protests saying that the opposition parties could not digest that his new cabinet included women, Dalits, tribals and sons of farmers.