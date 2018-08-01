Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Rajya Sabha resumes after Opposition blocks Amit Shah’s speech

An uproar was caused in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday over the final draft of NRC. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu was forced to adjourn the House after members of the Congress trooped to the Well and raised slogans. An uproar was caused in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday over the final draft of NRC. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu was forced to adjourn the House after members of the Congress trooped to the Well and raised slogans.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes over the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) which was caused by the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday when Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked BJP president Amit Shah to conclude his statement over the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC). As a result, Naidu adjourned the House till noon due to the continuous ruckus.

On Tuesday, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu was forced to adjourn the House after members of the Congress trooped to the Well and raised slogans over Shah’s remarks on the final draft of NRC and the Upper House conducted little business. Shah, in his address before the House, claimed the Congress, unlike the BJP, lacked courage, to identify illegal migrants in Assam.

“Genuine Indians should not be sent out of the country. NRC should not be politicised and used as vote bank. It is a human rights issue, not a Hindu-Muslim issue,” Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha said in the House opposing the draft.

The issue is likely to rock the Upper House once it reconvenes today.

Meanwhile, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. The government backed the amendments made to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and said it is intended to provide relief to homebuyers and the MSME sector.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to table The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018 and The National Sports University Bill, 2018 are also listed for business.