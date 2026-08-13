Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Amit Shah vs Opposition in focus, last day of Monsoon Session today

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is set to conclude on Thursday even as speculations remain over whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in the Parliament. The ongoing session saw frequent disruptions in both the Houses amid Opposition demands, calling for a discussion on alleged police brutality on protesters at Jantar Mantar, Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation row, among other issues.

The motif behind the disruption has been the Opposition calling for Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the alleged police excesses during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar. Shah on Wednesday said he is willing to answer to the Opposition’s question even as parties demanded his statement in the Parliament.

Story continues below this ad While speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, he said, “The Opposition should, in writing, tell the Speaker whether they want to have a discussion or not by 2 pm today (till the Lok Sabha is adjourned). We are in favour of discussion till late night today as well as tomorrow.” Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit back at Shah, accusing him of being absent for the past 20 days and saying they were now making a last-ditch attempt to revive their position. “The balloon has burst, and now, at the last moment, they are trying to refill the gas. Amit Shah has no courage, the home minister has no courage,” Gandhi said. The Parliament on Wednesday cleared Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam and the NCDC Amendment Bill. So far, the Parliament has cleared at least 19 Bills, seven of which were passed in 36 minutes without discussion. Live Updates Aug 13, 2026 09:30 AM IST Parliament set to resume for last day of Monsoon Session today The Parliament is set to convene for the last day of the Monsoon Session on Thursday. The ongoing session witnessed widespread disruptions amid Opposition calling for discussion on several issues including police excesses during Jantar Mantar protest and Ayodhya donation row. The Opposition also demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police excesses during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar last month.

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