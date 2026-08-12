Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Amit Shah set to present two Bills before Rajya Sabha, FCRA Bill may go to JPC

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The government is set to push forward pending bills as the Parliament is set to adjourn sine die on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to present The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha.

In Lok Sabha, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is set to introduce the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing.

Story continues below this ad On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 after a brief debate while bills in Lok Sabha continued to be passed without discussion due to sloganeering from the Opposition. The Lower House passed the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962. The Lok Sabha also passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which alters the name of the state to Keralam. Meanwhile, the government is likely to send the crucial FCRA Amendment Bill to a joint parliamentary committee for detailed examination, several reports said on Tuesday citing sources. The proposed law governs the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and companies in India. The government has agreed to the Opposition demand that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in the House on the alleged police excesses during Jantar Mantar protest. Live Updates Aug 12, 2026 09:45 AM IST Congress' Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment notice over donation theft Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over reported theft, misappropriation, and irregular handling of donations and valuables offered by devotees at temples in the country. Aug 12, 2026 09:21 AM IST Will Home Minister Amit Shah address Parliament today? What we know The government on Monday agreed to the Opposition demand that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in the House on the alleged use of excessive force against protesters in Delhi during last month’s protest. The only condition, the government said, was that the Opposition must not disrupt Shah’s speech. With two days remaining for the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Shah is likely to address the House either on Wednesday or Thursday. Meanwhile, the Opposition is set to huddle today to decide the strategy ahead of the Wednesday's proceedings. Aug 12, 2026 08:57 AM IST Centre to introduce The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 will be presented before the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill, first scheduled to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. While the Act empowers the Centre to control regulations of mines and its development, the proposed amendment seeks to empower the Union Government to control the regulation of mineral bearing lands. Aug 12, 2026 08:53 AM IST Amit Shah set to present two Bills before Rajya Sabha Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to present two Bills before the Rajya Sabha -- the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill. The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, which seeks to rename Kerala as 'Keralam' without a debate. The Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution in 2024 urging the Centre to bring a law to change the name of the state to Keralam. The National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 seeks to expand the role of the National Cooperative Development Corporation in financing India’s cooperative sector.

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