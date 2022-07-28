scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue 50-hour relay protest; Govt seeks guarantee of ‘no protest’ in Well

Parliament Monsoon Session Live News Updates, July 28th, 2022: The Union government, meanwhile, said it will consider revoking the suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha MPs if the Opposition “guarantees” that their members will not enter the well of the House and show placards.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2022 9:11:49 am
Parliament Monsoon sessionNew Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other MPs, suspended from the Rajya Sabha, during a sit-in protest at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Parliament Monsoon Session Live News Updates: Twenty suspended Rajya Sabha members Wednesday started a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex, with sources saying the Opposition declined the Chairman’s offer that they express regret over their members’ behaviour in the House to get the suspension revoked, PTI reported. The 20 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Union government, meanwhile, said it will consider revoking the suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha MPs if the Opposition “guarantees” that their members will not enter the well of the House and show placards. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was also ready to hold a debate on price rise as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had returned to work after recovering from Covid-19. “The government has been ready for a discussion from day one. We are ready today as well. If they (Opposition) are ready, so are we. But will they guarantee that they will not troop into the well, holding up placards? Placards are even put up on the face of the Speaker,” Joshi said in Lok Sabha.

In a separate development, the rush for government jobs continued unabated over the last eight years but less than 1 per cent of applications received were selected. Of the 22.05 crore applications received from 2014-15 to 2021-22, only 7.22 lakh or 0.33 per cent, were recommended for appointment in different Central government departments, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Live Blog

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue 50-hour relay protest; Govt seeks guarantee of ‘no protest’ in Well; Follow live updates.

09:11 (IST)28 Jul 2022
20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue 50-hour relay protest

Twenty suspended Rajya Sabha members Wednesday started a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex, with sources saying the Opposition declined the Chairman’s offer that they express regret over their members’ behaviour in the House to get the suspension revoked, PTI reported. he 20 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (PTI)

09:10 (IST)28 Jul 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's Parliament live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from the ongoing monsoon session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Stay tuned!

Nineteen opposition members were suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week Tuesday (July 26), provoking Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien to say that the government had turned Parliament into a “deep, dark chamber”. Seven of O’Brien’s Rajya Sabha colleagues were suspended, along with six MPs from the DMK, three from the TRS, two from the CPM, and one MP from the CPI. The MPs were suspended for “unruly behaviour”. On November 29 last year, 12 opposition members were suspended in Rajya Sabha on the very first day of the Winter Session for “their unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly and violent behaviour and intentional attacks on security personnel” on August 11, the last day of the previous Monsoon Session.

EXPLAINED | Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?

Nineteen Rajya Sabha MPs of the Opposition suspended for a week, a day after four Lok Sabha Opposition MPs were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session. This was not a show of “enough is enough” firmness by the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House. This cannot be passed off as action taken to “uphold the dignity of the House”, to punish “unruly behaviour” “misconduct” and “utter disregard” to the House and the authority of the Chair. A decision that effectively deprives 23 Opposition MPs of a voice in Parliament for a week or the entire session, must, in the first place, be avoided. If it must be taken, the bar must be set very high indeed. Nothing that transpired in either House over the last few days can be said to merit this extreme form of disciplinarianism. The suspensions come in a political context that makes them look even more jarring and disproportionate. Already beset by a fading of lustre that afflicts institutions in general with the passage of time, growing cynicism and the pressures of populism, Parliament is in particular need of resuscitation in times of a strong executive that feels less accountable to the legislature.

EXPRESS VIEW | Depriving 23 Opposition MPs of their voice isn’t discipline, it’s disproportionate — and a dismal signal

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.