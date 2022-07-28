Parliament Monsoon Session Live: 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs continue 50-hour relay protest; Govt seeks guarantee of ‘no protest’ in Well

Parliament Monsoon Session Live News Updates: Twenty suspended Rajya Sabha members Wednesday started a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex, with sources saying the Opposition declined the Chairman’s offer that they express regret over their members’ behaviour in the House to get the suspension revoked, PTI reported. The 20 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Union government, meanwhile, said it will consider revoking the suspension of four Congress Lok Sabha MPs if the Opposition “guarantees” that their members will not enter the well of the House and show placards. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was also ready to hold a debate on price rise as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had returned to work after recovering from Covid-19. “The government has been ready for a discussion from day one. We are ready today as well. If they (Opposition) are ready, so are we. But will they guarantee that they will not troop into the well, holding up placards? Placards are even put up on the face of the Speaker,” Joshi said in Lok Sabha.
In a separate development, the rush for government jobs continued unabated over the last eight years but less than 1 per cent of applications received were selected. Of the 22.05 crore applications received from 2014-15 to 2021-22, only 7.22 lakh or 0.33 per cent, were recommended for appointment in different Central government departments, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
