Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Assam NRC likely to rock both Houses

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, LK Advani, Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj at the BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

The Assam NRC issue is likely to come up for discussion again in Parliament, a day after the final draft list was published. On Monday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments as Opposition parties created an uproar over the draft of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC). The names of around 40 lakh people were missing from the ‘complete draft’ of NRC. The TMC, Congress, CPI(M) and SP criticised the Centre over the publication of the list, saying it puts “human rights and democratic rights” of people at stake.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed a Bill that allows death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. The Bill replaces the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, The National Sports University Bill are likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.