Parliament monsoon session LIVE UPDATES: Assam NRC likely to rock both Houses

The Assam NRC issue is likely to come up for discussion again in Parliament, a day after the final draft list was published. On Monday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments as Opposition parties created an uproar over the draft of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC). The names of around 40 lakh people were missing from the ‘complete draft’ of NRC. The TMC, Congress, CPI(M) and SP criticised the Centre over the publication of the list, saying it puts “human rights and democratic rights” of people at stake.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed a Bill that allows death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. The Bill replaces the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, The National Sports University Bill are likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.
FORTY LAKH applicants left out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) “complete draft” are likely to get three months to file their claims and objections, instead of one month, a top official in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, citing the large number of applicants and the mammoth exercise involved in handling appeals.
According to the official, people who have not found a place in the draft NRC list will not be declared foreigners automatically and will be given two months initially to file their claims.
Read Full Report Here
The 'complete draf' of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) led to a political outcry on Monday with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee slamming the Centre for turning “Indian citizens into refugees”. She said her government will consider providing shelter on humanitarian grounds to people who enter West Bengal from Assam.
The Congress, meanwhile, demanded that the central government urgently convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.
Read | Mamata Banerjee leads Opposition protest, says Indians made refugees, Bengal will shelter
The second and final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was released by Registrar General Sailesh and NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela at a press conference in Guwahati, declared 2,89,83,677 out of 3,29,91,384 applicants as eligible for citizenship. The numbers not included amount to 40,07,707.
READ | Assam citizenship list: Names missing in NRC final draft, 40 lakh ask what next
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha functioned for all of 14 minutes, as members demanded a discussion on the NRC. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House four times — at 11.11 am, 12 noon, 2.01 pm and 2.13 pm. The adjournments in the afternoon happened even before members had taken their seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi along with other BJP leaders seen outside the Parliament. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP from Etawah Ashok Kumar Dohre ahead of the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting Tuesday. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi and Renuka Puri)
The ruling BJP held Parliamentary party meeting ahead of today's session.
(Express Photo by Praveen Jain)
(Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)
BJP chief Amit Shah greets PM Modi. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
(Express photo by Praveen Jain)
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog on the ninth day of the monsoon session of Parliament.