International arbitration centre Bill moved in Lok Sabha

A Bill to set up an independent and autonomous body for institutionalised domestic and international arbitration, which is a crucial step to strengthen the alternative dispute resolution mechanism, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad moved the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) Bill, 2019, seeking to replace an ordinance issued in March by the previous government.

It provides for setting up of an independent and autonomous body for institutional arbitration and to acquire and transfer undertakings of the International Centre For Alternative Dispute Resolution (ICADR) to the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) with effect from March 2.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill said that with the dispute resolution process having a huge impact on the economy in the country, such a body will help face the challenges such as expeditious settlement of disputes. “This is necessary to inspire confidence and credibility among the litigants of commercial disputes. The huge pendency of cases in courts further underlines the need for strengthening the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism,” said the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

Opposing the introduction of the Bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the arbitration body should be autonomous and independent of government as several public sector undertakings will be a party to it. He wanted the minister to withdraw the Bill and come with a stronger Bill.

But Prasad said the existing arbitration body has resolved 55 cases in 25 years. This government is keen to see India emerge as an international arbitration hub, he said.

The proposed New Delhi International Arbitration Centre will be headed by a chairperson, who has been a judge of the Supreme Court or high court or an eminent person, having special knowledge and experience in administration of arbitration.

LS nod to Dentists Act amendment

The Lok Sabha passed a Bill to do away with mandatory representation for practising dentists without proper qualification in the Dentist Councils at different levels. Piloting the Dentist (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the government was taking several steps to improve awareness of oral health in the country. He said the amendment aims to remove the word “mandatory” and the Bill was “neither against nor in favour of anyone…it seeks to do away with aberration”.