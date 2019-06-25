Parliament Monsoon session: Govt introduces J&K quota Bill

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, on Monday introduced a Bill providing people living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir the benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous regime.

Some Opposition members wanted to oppose the introduction of the Bill but Speaker Om Birla rejected their demand, saying that they had not followed the procedure laid for the purpose.

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who was present in the House during the Question Hour, was missing when the Bill was introduced.

The Bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring persons residing in areas adjoining the IB within the ambit of reservation, on par with those living in areas adjoining the ALoC.

Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness.