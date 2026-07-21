Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: Opposition looks to corner Centre over CJP crackdown

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: The Lok Sabha will review nine assent-approved Bills, committee reports, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday for the Day-2 of the Monsoon Session, with another face-off expected between the government and the Opposition. Opposition parties are likely to press for discussions on the NEET-UG paper leak, the CJP protests and police action, and the alleged misappropriation of donations linked to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust.

Proceedings in both Houses are scheduled to begin with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by various ministries. In the Lok Sabha, the Secretary-General is also scheduled to lay on the table 9 Bills passed by Parliament during the previous session and subsequently assented to by the President.

Story continues below this ad Key Bills on the Monsoon Session agenda: The government is expected to bring five new Bills during the Monsoon Session. These include: 1.Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill: A Bill seeking to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, to make registration provisions more stringent. 2. Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026: The Bill is listed for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 3.Income-Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026: The proposed legislation aims to deepen India’s sovereign debt market, attract stable global capital inflows and enhance liquidity. 4.Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026: The Bill proposes amendments to the existing law on prevention of insults to national honour. 5.Bill to amend the MSME Development Act: The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, in keeping with changes in the MSME sector and to improve ease of doing business. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, which was introduced earlier, is also on the legislative agenda for consideration and passing during the session. Papers to be laid: Ministers are scheduled to table a series of statutory notifications, annual reports, audited accounts and government reviews. These include notifications relating to quality control orders, amendments to fertiliser and Delhi Police recruitment rules, and the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026. Live Updates

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