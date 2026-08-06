Parliament Monsoon Session Day 14 Live: Lok Sabha to take up new law for changes to Income Tax

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Source: Sansad TV/ANI)

The Parliament Monsoon session enters its 14th day on Thursday, with both Houses scheduled to take up a number of bills. The proceedings in Lok Sabha were disrupted on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha functioned for some time even as Opposition leaders continued to raise slogans in the House.

In Lok Sabha: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration in the lower House. The bill aims to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-Tax Act, 2025 and the Finance Act, 2026. The government is expected to discuss it before it is passed.

Story continues below this ad In the Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister is set to move the Appropriation Bill. The Bill seeks Parliament’s approval for money spent above the budget in the financial year of 2022-23. Having already been passed by the Lok Sabha, the Bill will now be taken up in the Upper House. Women Quota Bill: The government makes a fresh attempt for passage of delimitation, Women Quota Bill providing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029, with the Delimitation Bill that proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 seats. The government has reached out to the Congress and its NDA allies to build agreement during the ongoing Monsoon session, nearly four months after a similar attempt failed due to insufficient numbers. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday night said that there is no proposal for a special session between August 16 and 18. Live Updates

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