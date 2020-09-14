Parliament Session Day 1: Harsh Vardhan speaks on Covid-19 situation; govt introduces three farm sector bills

Parliament Session kicked off on Monday with Covid protocols in place. (Photo: Screengrab/ Rajya Sabha TV)

The 18-day monsoon session of Parliament kicked off on Monday under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members occupying seats in both Houses to ensure social distancing. Before proceedings began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the Parliament would unitedly give a message that the country was standing solidly behind soldiers guarding India’s borders.

In the Lok Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the Centre undertook the Covid-19 challenge with the highest level of political commitment while three bills on the farm sector, which are behind the recent farmer protests in Haryana, were introduced by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Rajya Sabha, which was held from 3 pm till 7 pm, adopted a motion to do away with the Question Hour and private members’ business during the Monsoon session even as NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was re-elected as the deputy chairman.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and others who passed away this year, during the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: LSTV/PTI Photo) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and others who passed away this year, during the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: LSTV/PTI Photo)

Around 30 MPs test positive for Covid-19

Around 30 MPs and more than 50 staff members of Parliament have tested positive for Covid-19, PTI quoted sources on Monday. All parliamentarians and staff of the secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had taken mandatory Covid tests before the start of the monsoon session. All those who have tested positive have been asked to stay in quarantine and they did not attend the Parliament.

Parliament’s responsibility to give message that country standing behind soldiers at borders: PM

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that members of Parliament would speak in one voice to express their solidarity with the soldiers guarding the country’s borders. Amid the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, Modi said that the soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in the coming days and weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media as he arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi, Monday. (AP Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media as he arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi, Monday. (AP Photo)

“This Parliament, its every member will give this message in one voice, one sentiment and one resolve that the country is standing behind our soldiers. It (country) is doing so through Parliament and its members. I am confident that this Parliament will give this very strong message that it is standing behind our country’s brave soldiers in one voice,” Modi said.

Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was re-elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu announced in the Upper House on Monday. Singh was elected through a voice vote that was conducted on the first day of the Parliament Monsoon Session. Congratulating the JD(U) leader on his election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his unbiased role in the Parliament would strengthen the democracy. “The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy,” PM Modi said.

Lockdown helped in preventing 38,000 Covid deaths: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, while speaking in Lok Sabha, said that the timely decisions taken by the government, including imposing a nationwide lockdown, helped in preventing approximately 37-38 thousand deaths due to contagious disease and 14-29 lakh people from getting infected. Vardhan added that in India about 92 per cent of the reported cases have mild symptoms, while oxygen therapy was needed in 5.8 per cent cases and intensive care in 1.7 per cent cases.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was also present and was seated in the second row of opposition benches. (Photo: LSTV/PTI) National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was also present and was seated in the second row of opposition benches. (Photo: LSTV/PTI)

Govt introduces three farm sector bills, says MSP will stay

The Centre on Monday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha on the farm sector, pointing out that they will help farmers in getting a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced ‘The Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill’ and ‘The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill’, while Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve introduced ‘The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill’ to replace the ordinances promulgated by the government earlier.

In Pics | Amid Covid protocols, how Parliament looked on first day of Monsoon Session

Taking part in the debate, Congress and the Trinamool Congress claimed that the legislations would only benefit capitalists and accused the central government of attacking the federal structure of the Constitution.

Govt introduces Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought Parliament’s nod for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, which includes a cash outgo of Rs 1.66 lakh crore, primarily to meet expenses for combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congress MP Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrives at Parliament House before commencement of Monsoon Session, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

The government also introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Banking Regulation Act to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking to protect the interests of depositors. Sitharaman introduced the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, which will replace an ordinance that was promulgated in June. Opposition members, including Shashi Tharoor of the Congress and Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress, opposed the bill, accusing the government of encroaching on the rights of the states.

Drug addiction in film industry, NCB doing good work: Ravi Kishan

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan Monday praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its “very good work” while claiming that Bollywood has been grappling with drug addiction. Raising the issue of drug menace during the Zero hour in Lok Sabha, Kishan said that drugs are being smuggled from China and Pakistan and that there is a “conspiracy by the neighbouring countries to destroy the youth”. “We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing. In this conspiracy, our neighbouring countries are involved… Drugs come to this country via China and Pakistan. Our film industry too is affected,” the BJP MP told the Lower House.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the opening day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: LSTV/PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the opening day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: LSTV/PTI)

BJP seeks Saugata Roy’s apology over comments on Nirmala Sitharaman

Personal comments aimed at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made by Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy in Lok Sabha sparked a sharp reaction from the treasury benches with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanding his unconditional apology. The TMC MP was objecting to the Banking Regulation (Amendment ) Bill when he made the remarks targeting Sitharaman while referring to the stress in the economy. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged Roy’s comments.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administers oath to newly-elected members during the opening day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: RSTV/PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administers oath to newly-elected members during the opening day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: RSTV/PTI)

Rajya Sabha adopts motion against starred questions in view of Covid-19

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rajya Sabha adopted motion against starred questions and introduction of ‘private member business’ in the House during this session. Lok Sabha too decided to do away with the Question Hour and private members’ business inviting strong criticism from opposition members who accused the government of stifling democracy. The lower house adopted the motion to suspend Question Hour, with the government maintaining that it is not running away from discussion and will reply to all queries raised by the opposition.

